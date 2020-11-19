Get return flights from Dhs1,925 if you book before November 29…

Emirates Airline are gearing up to celebrate the UAE’s 49th National Day, and have announced a huge sale on flights to help you ‘make up for missed trips’ over the next few months. If you’re looking for an exciting way to spend the long weekend, it’s not too late to book a last-minute trip.

The reduced fares apply to a combination of economy and business class seats, to a wide variety of exciting destinations. You can explore the sites of Casablanca from Dhs2,815, experience chilly London for Dhs2,265 or relax in the Maldives from Dhs2,995.

Discounts apply to flights booked before Saturday November 29, on trips taking place between now and Monday May 31, 2021.

The list of discounted return fares includes:

Cairo – economy starting from Dhs1,925 and business starting from Dhs6,005

Nairobi – economy starting from Dhs1,995 and business starting from Dhs9,535

London – economy starting from Dhs2,265 and business starting from Dhs10,645

Bangkok – economy starting from Dhs2,295 and business starting from Dhs10,445

Zurich – economy starting from Dhs2,395 and business starting from Dhs14,045

Geneva – economy starting from Dhs2,695 and business starting from Dhs15,825

Casablanca – economy starting from Dhs2,815 and business starting from Dhs12,275

Maldives – economy starting from Dhs2,995 and business starting from Dhs8,105

Seychelles – economy starting from Dhs3,085 and business starting from Dhs9,925

Johannesburg – economy starting from Dhs3,395 and business starting from Dhs13,605

Cape Town – economy starting from Dhs3,595 and business starting from Dhs14,505

Mauritius – economy starting from Dhs3,585 and business starting from Dhs11,755

Travellers can also book a break with Emirates Holidays and enjoy flights plus a three-night hotel stay starting from Dhs4,199 per person.

For the full list of discounts and to book, check out emirates.com.