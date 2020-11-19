Emirates announce huge discounts on flights in National Day sale
Get return flights from Dhs1,925 if you book before November 29…
Emirates Airline are gearing up to celebrate the UAE’s 49th National Day, and have announced a huge sale on flights to help you ‘make up for missed trips’ over the next few months. If you’re looking for an exciting way to spend the long weekend, it’s not too late to book a last-minute trip.
The reduced fares apply to a combination of economy and business class seats, to a wide variety of exciting destinations. You can explore the sites of Casablanca from Dhs2,815, experience chilly London for Dhs2,265 or relax in the Maldives from Dhs2,995.
Discounts apply to flights booked before Saturday November 29, on trips taking place between now and Monday May 31, 2021.
The list of discounted return fares includes:
Cairo – economy starting from Dhs1,925 and business starting from Dhs6,005
Nairobi – economy starting from Dhs1,995 and business starting from Dhs9,535
London – economy starting from Dhs2,265 and business starting from Dhs10,645
Bangkok – economy starting from Dhs2,295 and business starting from Dhs10,445
Zurich – economy starting from Dhs2,395 and business starting from Dhs14,045
Geneva – economy starting from Dhs2,695 and business starting from Dhs15,825
Casablanca – economy starting from Dhs2,815 and business starting from Dhs12,275
Maldives – economy starting from Dhs2,995 and business starting from Dhs8,105
Seychelles – economy starting from Dhs3,085 and business starting from Dhs9,925
Johannesburg – economy starting from Dhs3,395 and business starting from Dhs13,605
Cape Town – economy starting from Dhs3,595 and business starting from Dhs14,505
Mauritius – economy starting from Dhs3,585 and business starting from Dhs11,755
You might also like
Travellers can also book a break with Emirates Holidays and enjoy flights plus a three-night hotel stay starting from Dhs4,199 per person.
For the full list of discounts and to book, check out emirates.com.