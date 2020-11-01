Christmas with a desert twist…

No sooner have we put away our pumpkins than our thoughts turn to the next big celebration on the calendar: Christmas. To help you gear up for the season, Bab Al Shams is launching a festive market next month.

From December 12 to 20, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland. The desert-themed festive market will run from 6pm to 10pm each day, bringing Christmas spirit to the sand dunes.

A massive 40-foot Christmas tree will take centre stage. Santa’s carriage will also be on display, along with the chance for little ones to meet the big man himself.

Each evening, there’ll be a 30-minute carol-singing session starting at 6.30pm, before classic Christmas tunes play for the rest of the night. With a cup of mulled wine or hot chocolate in hand, shop for gifts at the festive stalls, or browse the food kiosks stocked with minced pies, Christmas cookies and all your favourite treats.

If you’re looking for something more substantial, you can sit down to the Christmas-themed buffet dinner at Al Forsan restaurant, served from 7pm daily (for an additional fee).

There’s even a Bouche De Noel counter, where you can purchase the fabulously festive log cakes to gift family and friends.

Entry to the Bab Al Shams Festive Market is priced at Dhs50 per child, fully redeemable on food and drinks. It’s free for adults to attend.

If you’re the crafty type, you can enquire about having your own stall or kiosk at the festive market. The rental price is Dhs650 per day, for nine days. To find out more, contact Kristine on 056 524 7082 or email Kristine.Marasigan@meydanhotels.com.

Bab Al Shams Festive Market, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Al Qudra Road, Dubai. Dec 12 to 20, 6pm to 10pm. Dhs50 for children (redeemable on food and drinks), adults free. Tel: (04) 809 6194. babalshams.com

Images: Supplied