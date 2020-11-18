Other major Dubai attractions include Dubai Ice Rink, VR Park, Kidzania Dubai, EKart Zabeel and Dig It…

Always talked about visiting some major Dubai attractions but never quite made it there? Soon, there’ll be no better excuse as, for four days in November, you’ll be able to visit some of the city’s top entertainment destinations for a fraction of the price.

EMMAR Entertainment’s White Friday sales are back. Between November 22 and 26, you can avail a flat 60 per cent off standard tickets to At the Top Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Dubai Ice Rink, VR Park, Kidzania Dubai, EKart Zabeel and Dig It.

The discounted tickets are available online for advance purchase or you can avail them at the counter of your chosen attraction on the day you choose to visit, so no worries if you’re more of an impulsive person.

So what can you do?

At The Top Burj Khalifa

For unparalleled, panoramic views of the city, it’s best to head to the tallest building in the world. Viewing platforms at At The Top Burj Khalifa are now open.

At The Top Burj Khalifa, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai. tickets.atthetop.ae/atthetop/en-us

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Prepare to be mesmerised at the famous Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Dubai. thedubaiaquarium.com

Dubai Ice Rink

The huge indoor ice rink at The Dubai Mall is now open, ready for you to skate and twirl to your hearts’ content.

Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai. dubaiicerink.com

For those with a need for speed, Zoom around in electric carts at Ekart Zabeel. The VR Park will bring you and your friends the ultimate virtual reality and augmented theme park. For the little ones, Kidzania and Dig It are a whole world of role-playing fun.

What are you waiting for?

