The three-level mega entertainment venue will provide fun games, dining and more…

Looking for a new entertainment destination that combines fun gaming, live music, dining and plenty more? The ultimate one is coming to Dubai. World-famous entertainment attraction Topgolf is finally opening an outpost in the city in December 2020.

The three-level mega entertainment venue, found at Emirates Golf Club, is primarily about interactive golf games, with 90 climate-controlled hitting bays. Not just for those with an interest in golf, there are different games designed for all ages and skill sets, and it’s really just about having fun.

Not only about gaming, the entertainment hub will have huge TVs, three restaurants serving casual food and beverages, a retail shop, three luxury VIP suites and eventually, live music. Whether you’re visiting with friends, family or corporate groups, there will be something for everyone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So how will the game work? When you pay with your credit or debit card for your game, a chip in your designated golf balls will register your details, so when they hit their destinations, in the multi-coloured targets, they will record your score and distance which will be played back to you in real time.

From its positioning at Emirates Golf Club, visitors will be able to enjoy a backdrop of stunning Dubai Marina and city skyline views, especially at night when the glittering city comes alive. The venue spans over 60,000 feet, with three levels and a rooftop terrace.

Topgolf was originally made famous in Dallas, Texas, and there are now four other venues across the US, UK and Australia, with Topgolf Dubai being the fifth, world-wide. The brand has many a celebrity fan including American rapper Ludacris and British footballer, Ashley Cole.

Make sure you keep following What’s On, as we’ll be bringing you a sneak peek at Topgolf Dubai…

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, opening December 2020, Sunday to Wednesday, 10am to 5pm, Dhs130 per hour, per bay, 5pm to 2am, Dhs180 per hour, per bay. topgolfdubai.ae

Images: Provided