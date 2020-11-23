What better reason to clock off work early on Thursday?

For most of us Thursday means it’s time to say hello to the weekend and we’re often on the hunt for a great deal to help us toast to it. Well, get ready. How does Dhs10 drinks for ten whole hours sound this Thursday? Yes, we’re serious.

Ever-popular Irish sports bar, McGettigan’s JLT is celebrating its 10th birthday on Thursday, November 26. You’re invited too and, from 12pm to 7pm you’ll be able to sip on selected beverages for Dhs10. We call for an early work finish.

Not only is McGettigan’s JLT dishing out unbeatable drinks deals, it will be throwing a huge birthday party to celebrate a whole decade of fun. There will be 10k worth of giveaways, including brunches, bar tabs, staycations and even sought after NYE tickets.

Live music is a signature of McGettigan’s and it will be no different on Thursday night, with a whole host of entertainment being provided by Mcgettigan’s Legends. From 7pm to 10pm, join the evening brunch with unlimited food and six drinks for Dhs249.

Celebrations will still be going on on Friday, November 28, with McGettigan’s ‘Big Birthday Street Food Brunch’, which will be offered at a special price of Dhs210, inclusive of unlimited house beverages. Selected shots will be Dhs10 post-brunch.

The one-off brunch will run from 1pm to 4pm, with special birthday drinks stations and plenty of food to enjoy, from a live carvery stations to some of McGettigan’s easy-eating dishes such burgers. Ten hours of live music will be playing all day.

MgGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dhs10 drinks from 12pm to 7pm, Thursday, November 26. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Images: Provided