Make the most of the long weekend…

There’s a five-day weekend coming up in the UAE which means there’s no better time to visit some of Dubai’s top attractions such as a waterpark or tropical indoor biodome. Whether you’re ticking them off your must-visit list, or simply looking for a way to keep the kids entertained, there’s a great deal going on.

Make a saving of over 50 per cent with a special holiday pass which gives you access to Laguna Waterpark in La Mer, The Green Planet, a Silver Screening at Roxy Cinema, a single sunbed at Sea Breeze located at JBR, The Beach and a ticket (only) to The Flying Cup attraction.

The Holiday Pass is on sale now, November 30, to December 31. Priced at Dhs245, the pass is valid until January 9, 2020. Each attraction can be claimed once per pass use.

So, what’s in store for you?

The Green Planet is an amazing indoor tropical bio-dome which boasts over 3,000 tropical plants and animals for you to marvel at.You’ll find a number of fascinating animal encounters at the popular Dubai attraction. Go Down Under with a number of animals at the Australian Walkabout, watch sugar gliders jump long distances at the sugar glider encounter or test your nerve at the reptile encounter.

Laguna Waterpark will give you hours of fun, with four zones named Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash. There’s a FlowRider experience, slide tower and rides like the Constrictor, Free Fall and Mad Racer, as well as a lazy river for those who want to keep it more chilled.

Watch the latest movies in the plush signature purple chairs at Roxy Cinema with popcorn in hand. Soak up the sun at the idyllic JBR beach, named Sea Breeze and enjoy the hustle and bustle of Dubai’s famous beach. Even see it from the air, at the seriously cool Flying Cup.

Tickets can be bought online or at the door of each attraction.

Images: Provided