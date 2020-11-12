Breathe easy surrounded by over 3,000 different species of plants, animals and birds…

Fancy escaping the hustle and bustle this weekend? Need to stretch it out and breathe a little deeper? How does taking part in a yoga class in the middle of a rainforest sound? You can do just that with The Green Planet’s new offering.

Every Friday at 8.30am a 60-minute yoga and meditation class, instructed by wellness experts Core Direction, will take place in the stunning tropical bio-dome. As you relax into the session, you’re sure to discover an extra state of zen brought on by the tranquil surroundings.

The Green Planet is home to over 3,000 species of tropical plants, animals and birds, and class participants will be stationed amongst them, on wooden walkways and paths. The hour-long experience is priced at Dhs149 and you’ll need to bring your own mat.

You might also like Try something new: 10 fun new things to do in Dubai

The Yin Yoga and Meditation class will consist of gentle yin style yoga, plus meditation at the beginning and end of the session. Up to 40 people can take part in the class, but it’s best to book ahead to ensure your space.

Once you’ve finished the class, why not head for a bite to eat at The Rainforest Cafe? The menu features a series of healthy and indulgent dishes, including green Benedict and bubble waffles for breakfast, or quinoa salad, burgers, pizza and pasta on the lunch menu.

Stick around a little longer and enjoy all of the cool experiences The Green Planet has to offer. Go Down Under with a number of animals at the Australian Walkabout, watch sugar gliders jump long distances at the sugar glider encounter or test your nerve at the reptile encounter.

Yoga in the Rainforest, The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, Fridays, 8.30am, Dhs149. To Book: Download the Core Direction app to book one of their many experience, activities & classes. @thegreenplanetdubai

Images: Provided