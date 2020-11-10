Think of it as a coffee card for your favourite bar…

Loyalty is the bedrock of any lasting relationship, and now one of Dubai’s most popular venues wants to reward you for your loyalty, with the launch of a new competition at Lock, Stock & Barrel.

Visit Lock, Stock & Barrel in JBR and Barsha Heights between now and Sunday December 6 to pick up a stamp card from reception. Then, all you need to do is collect a stamp each time you purchase selected bottles beers and pints.

Once you’ve collected 10 stamps on your loyalty card, pop it in the collection box for your chance to win a brilliant prize.

What’s up for grabs?

On December 10, Lock, Stock & Barrel will be drawing two winners for the Thrills & Chills competition: one from JBR and one from Barsha Heights. The winners must be ready to drop everything for the ultimate weekend ahead.

From December 11 to 12, Lock, Stock & Barrel has lined up a bucket-list-ticking itinerary of activities for the winners.

First up, they’ll be taken to Skydive Dubai, for a jump over Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. Once they’ve touched down, they won’t stay on solid ground for long.

Next stop is XLine Dubai, where they’ll buckle in for a zipline ride from JBR to Dubai Marina Mall. Once the thrills are done and dusted, the winners will be whisked away to the Ritz-Carlton – Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, for the chill component of the competition. They’ll spend the night in a luxurious villa overlooking the dunes, complete with its own private pool.

Thrills & Chills competition, Lock, Stock & Barrel, The Walk JBR and Barsha Heights, competition open until December 6, with prize valid on December 11 and 12 only. lsbdubai.com/jbr/thrills-and-chills/

