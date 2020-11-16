This is one brunch all your friends will all taco ’bout…

As we near the festive end of the year, we’re all about alfresco entertaining in Dubai. Now, Maiz Tacos is taking the hassle out of catering for a crowd with its new Home Brunch, which includes your very own private chef.

The Home Brunch by Maiz Tacos will turn you into the host with the most, as the private chef takes care of all the culinary details – leaving you free to eat, drink and be merry with your mates.

Your personal chef will arrive one hour before your guests make an appearance, so they’re ready to begin serving your Mexican feast from 11am to 1.30pm.

On the menu, you’ll find all of Maiz’s signature fresh-Mex favourites, such as guacamole, queso, chips and salsa; elotes (corn on the cob); zesty salads, rice bowls and quesadillas; and a selection of tasty tacos, including your choice of carne asada, pollo asado and vegan options.

The chef will fire up your backyard barbecue and take over your kitchen to prepare your Mexican fiesta – but if you’re lacking in the equipment stakes, don’t worry, as the Maiz team will bring everything they need. And there’s no washing up, as everything will be served in Maiz boxes.

The private chef experience from Maiz Tacos is priced at Dhs375 per person for food only, with a minimum of eight guests – you’ll have to provide the drinks. Maiz Tacos also offers catering for parties and events, and can set up a cute kiosk, food truck or bar in your chosen location. Prices start at Dhs160 a head, for groups of 22 people or more.

And if you don’t mind doing a bit of culinary handiwork yourself, channel your inner chef with one of these gourmet food boxes, including the Maiz Taco kit.

Maiz Tacos Home Brunch, 11am to 1.30pm (chef arrives at 10am). Dhs375 per person. Tel: (04) 514 4712. Email: hello@maiztacos. @maiztacos