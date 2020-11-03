Bookmark this: The libraries are open as of today…

Groucho Marx once said: ‘Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read’. And he’s got a point, not just about the relative luminosity of a dog’s interior, but the fact that books really can be our dearest chums.

There is some undeniable magic that comes from getting lost in literary worlds, or the inspiration found within ancient tomes.

And it’s a magic that’s once again conveniently accessible in the capital, following the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) announcement that the ‘Maktaba’ libraries will reopen from today.

.@dctabudhabi announces the reopening of its public ‘Maktaba’ libraries at 30% capacity. From today, the public will be able to visit and borrow books during weekdays from 8am to 4pm. pic.twitter.com/uNrxb2M1Oy — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 3, 2020

Membership is free for residents and applications can be made on the tcaabudhabi.ae website.

Shorter stories

The libraries will be restricted to 30 per cent capacity as part of the ongoing pandemic public health requirements, which are in place of course to keep us all safe.

The opening times are currently set to weekdays 8am to 4pm

Wherefore art they?

The reopening locations include Khalifa Park; Al Bahia Park; Al Marfa City; Zayed Central Library at Al Ain, next to Sulaimi Park; and Al Wathba Library. Qasr Al Watan remains closed for the moment.

There’s also a handy ‘Ask the Librarian’ function on the Maktaba Library website, which allows you to pitch your literary queries to keepers of wordly wisdom.

Images: Unsplash