Sponsored: Shop the Marks & Spencer range of Christmas decorations in-store and online…

If there’s ever been a year to get your Christmas tree up early, it’s 2020. To help you bring some festive cheer into your home, we’ve shopped the range of decorations at Marks & Spencer, coming up with a full festive fit-out for less than Dhs500.

3 of 12

From delicate glass baubles to cute snow globes, classic nutcrackers to festive cushions, find the Christmas decorations to suit your style at Marks & Spencer in the UAE, in-store and online.

Classic red & green

When it comes to Christmas, @Lipstickinthesand is all about tradition. “As we won’t be able to make it home to the UK this year, I’m decorating our home here in Dubai in the classic festive colours of red and green. Cute throw cushions and classic nutcracker dolls instantly add cheer to our living room.”

Total: Dhs515

Glam golden tones

For @lanihockly, the Marks & Spencer range of golden decorations create an opulent vibe. “I usually work with a fairly neutral colour palette at home, so these antique golds and rich textures will bring a sense of vintage glamour to our living spaces this Christmas.”

Total: Dhs510

Icy sliver and blue

For a cool take on festive decor, incorporate silver and blue into your Christmas decor. “We may not be having a white Christmas here in Dubai, but we can bring some of those cooler tones into the home, with these sleek silvers and icy blues,” says @eatmywords_au.

Total: Dhs500

Find your Christmas essentials at Marks & Spencer in the UAE, in-store and online. And don’t forget your pet! Discover the adorable range of Marks & Spencer Christmas gifts for pets here.