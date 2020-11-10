Yet another reason to visit the cool adventure spot…

Hatta Wadi Hub is home to a lot of activities that adrenaline junkies just love. From an epic slip ‘n’ fly that just opened this year in February to mountain biking, zorbing, archery and more. And if that wasn’t enough, the cool adventure hub has now introduced tube sliding.

What is tube sliding? Well, you and your friends sit in individual doughnut-like tubes (like a float tube) and literally slide down the course. It comes with great views of the Hatta mountains and the surrounding area, of course, will get your adrenaline pumping.

The experience costs just Dhs45 for one round.

You can go at it alone, but it will be double the fun with two or more people as you go slipping and sliding down the path.

While you’re at Hatta Wadi Hub, try out some of there other latest adrenaline-pumping activities.

If you’re feeling brave, try the drop-in, aptly named because you literally have to drop in… head-first into a pool… after shooting down a huge slide that will see you soaring through the air at speeds up to 40 to 80km/h. Fun!

There are several slides to choose from, each different and offering a unique, thrilling experience. While some slides will bounce you across the surface of the water, others will make a huge splash as you get launched off.

It’s fun for both children and adults alike and adults will get 30 minutes of fun for Dhs75. For children, it’s Dhs45.

Other activities include zorbing, football zorbing, archery, axe throwing, mountain carting, net walkway, zipline, wall climbing and more.

Hatta Wadi Hub, located off the Dubai-Hatta road, 8.30am to 6pm, Tel: (800) 637227. @visit.hatta

Images: Hatta Wadi Hub social