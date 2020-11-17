This is one of the most wallet-friendly ways to see in the New Year…

New Year’s Eve in Dubai is notoriously expensive (there was a time when a Burj-view table at certain coffee chain commanded an eye-watering Dhs800). This year, however, Food District at The Pointe is offering an egalitarian approach to New Year’s celebrations, allowing you to book a front-row seat on its terrace, with no minimum spend on food or drinks.

This fresh-faced eatery at The Pointe features 13 homegrown food concepts, offering a range that caters to every taste and budget. On New Year’s Eve, you’ll be able to eat your fill of affordable burgers, wings and Asian favourites from the likes of Bite Me Burger, Wingsters, and Wok Tales. Or, splash out on a meal of sushi and wagyu sando’s from Reif Kushiyaki, and platters of shucked-to-order Dibba Bay oysters.

There are even two Bramble Bars inside Food District, so you can order your favourite cocktails, wines, beer and Champagne as you say goodbye (and good riddance) to 2020. Or, if you need a pre-midnight pep-up, head to Boon Coffee on the ground floor.

Is there a catch?

Well, sort of. While there’s no minimum spend on the night, a credit card guarantee of Dhs200 per person is required, which will be charged if you fail to show up on the night.

And to help deal with the inevitable traffic flow on Palm Jumeirah, all visitors to The Pointe on New Year’s Eve must purchase a Dhs50 entry ticket in advance.

But, so long as you don’t do a no-show, we think Dhs50 is a fair price to pay for a front-row view of what promises to be one of Dubai’s most spectacular fireworks shows, over the record-breaking Pointe Fountain.

Food District, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, first floor open Sun to Wed noon to 1pm, Thu to Sat noon to midnight; ground floor open from 9am. Tel: (0)52 509 4783. food.district.ae