The country celebrated UAE Flag Day on November 3. It marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE in 2004.

During this time, the UAE flag is displayed proudly all over the country from shopping malls to malls, people’s houses, cars etc. And we came across several amazing snaps on social media we just had to share.

Here are some great photos we came across.

Tolerance Bridge in the colours of the UAE flag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid Ali Alshafar (@khalidalshafar) on Nov 3, 2020 at 8:57am PST

Here’s one shared by the RTA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai) on Nov 3, 2020 at 1:04pm PST

Dubai’s latest attractions joining in…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pointe (@thepointepalm) on Nov 3, 2020 at 3:27am PST

Just wow…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdullah Dubai 🇦🇪 (@dubai.uae.dxb) on Nov 3, 2020 at 1:11am PST

Kite Beach was a popular destination…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘠𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢 𝘉𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘫𝘰 (@yolanda_dxb) on Nov 3, 2020 at 11:23am PST

Take a look at this one…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocio Avelino (@roshavelino) on Nov 3, 2020 at 6:17am PST

This beachside one is lovely too…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ahmed (@aahm.11) on Nov 3, 2020 at 9:15am PST

Here’s one of the Burj Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insaf Mohamed (@insta.insaf) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:32am PST

And here are some videos…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (@hhshkmohd) on Nov 3, 2020 at 4:26am PST

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai

UAE Flag Day, an annual tradition established by @HHShkMohd, is an occasion for us all to proudly celebrate the achievements of our Founding Fathers. Through this symbol of our union, we affirm the depth of our loyalty to this nation and the shared unity between us. pic.twitter.com/swy02Vdn8o — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 3, 2020

Dubai Media Office

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice) on Nov 3, 2020 at 1:09am PST

Burj Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa) on Nov 3, 2020 at 8:41am PST

Dubai Police

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Police شرطة دبي (@dubaipolicehq) on Nov 3, 2020 at 2:42am PST

