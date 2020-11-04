In pics: Here's how Dubai celebrated UAE Flag Day
We love these photos…
The country celebrated UAE Flag Day on November 3. It marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE in 2004.
During this time, the UAE flag is displayed proudly all over the country from shopping malls to malls, people’s houses, cars etc. And we came across several amazing snaps on social media we just had to share.
Here are some great photos we came across.
Tolerance Bridge in the colours of the UAE flag
Here’s one shared by the RTA
Dubai’s latest attractions joining in…
Just wow…
Kite Beach was a popular destination…
Take a look at this one…
This beachside one is lovely too…
Here’s one of the Burj Khalifa
And here are some videos…
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai
UAE Flag Day, an annual tradition established by @HHShkMohd, is an occasion for us all to proudly celebrate the achievements of our Founding Fathers. Through this symbol of our union, we affirm the depth of our loyalty to this nation and the shared unity between us. pic.twitter.com/swy02Vdn8o
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 3, 2020
Dubai Media Office
Burj Khalifa
Dubai Police
Images: social