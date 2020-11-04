We love these photos… 

The country celebrated UAE Flag Day on November 3. It marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE in 2004.

During this time, the UAE flag is displayed proudly all over the country from shopping malls to malls, people’s houses, cars etc. And we came across several amazing snaps on social media we just had to share.

Here are some great photos we came across. 

Tolerance Bridge in the colours of the UAE flag

 

Khalid Ali Alshafar

Here’s one shared by the RTA

 

RTA Dubai

Dubai’s latest attractions joining in…

 

The Pointe

Just wow…

 

Abdullah Dubai

Kite Beach was a popular destination…

 

Yolanda Bermejo

Take a look at this one…

 

Rocio Avelino

This beachside one is lovely too…

 

ahmed

Here’s one of the Burj Khalifa

 

Insaf Mohamed

ALSO READ: How these Abu Dhabi landmarks celebrated UAE Flag Day

And here are some videos…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

 

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai

Dubai Media Office

 

DubaiMediaOffice

Burj Khalifa

 

Burj Khalifa

Dubai Police

 

Dubai Police

Images: social 