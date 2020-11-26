Pop culture meets UAE culture this National Day…

Times Square Center has just announced that they will be hosting their first-ever Pop Culture Festival – High Score Con from Monday November 30 to Thursday December 3.

The four-day festival is packed with a variety of genres of geek and pop culture including gaming, esports, anime, art exhibitions and a cosplay competition.

The best news? It’s free entry.

Here’s what’s on the programme line-up…

The festival is open to fans and visitors of all ages and interests.

Expect live music from local talented musicians, presentations and panel discussions.

Are you competitive when it comes to online gaming? Sports gamers will be able to battle it out across a variety of tournaments with prizes being awarded to the top three players of each tournament.

And there’s something for those who love cosplay, too. On Tuesday December 1 come dressed in your cosplay best and stand a chance to win some cool prizes. There a variety of categories including; Best in Skit, Best in Craft and Best in Show.

Safety measurements are in place at Times Square Centre and all customers and staff must practice physical distancing. Masks are compulsory.

For more information, visit the website here.

High Score Con, Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, from Nov 30 to Dec 3 – 2pm to 9pm, free entry. Tel: (0)4 341 8020. @timessquaredxb

Images: Times Square Center