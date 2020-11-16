Enjoy two-for-one drinks and spa treatments during your stay…

With the UAE National Day long weekend and winter break fast approaching, we’re deep in staycation planning mode right now. For families in the UAE, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai JBR has just launched a new staycation deal that will appeal to every member of your tribe.

Whether your focus is wellness, child-friendly activities, dining or drinking in the sun, this value-packed staycation deals delivers something for everyone.

When you book the family beach staycation at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai JBR, children under the age of 12 can stay and dine for free. Your little ones will also have access to the Ritz Kids club, freeing you up for some quality relaxation time.

And just how will you be filling that time? How about tag teaming your partner in the spa, with a special two-for-one deal on 60-minute massage treatments?

You can also take advantage of an all-day happy hour, with two-for-one selected drinks across the resort for the duration of your stay. The hotel is also offering 20 per cent off food at the resort’s range of restaurants – and your little ones dine for free when choosing from the Ritz Kids menu.

Enjoy a barefoot lunch at one of Dubai’s best beachfront restaurants, Palm Grill, dine alfresco on Italian classics at Splendido, or go on a culinary journey at Caravan’s globe-trotting buffet.

The family beach staycation package is valid for stays until December 28, although some blackout dates may apply. It’s priced from Dhs1,175++ per room per night, including daily buffet breakfast.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Family Beach Staycation, from Dhs1,175++, valid until Dec 28 using promo code SPC. To reserve your room, tel: (0)4 399 4000 or email reservations.dubai@ritzcarlton.com. For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/dubai/dubai-beach/hotel-overview