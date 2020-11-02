The festively flavoured latte is only available for a limited time…

Starbucks may have left us hanging on the pumpkin spice lattes this season, but they’re here to atone with the release of a festive latte. The toffee nut latte has arrived in the UAE, and it’s bringing big Christmas energy.

Promising “all the festive feels”, the Starbucks toffee nut latte is now available across the Middle East, and is being rolled out around the world.

In the UAE, there are four toffee nut latte styles to choose from. Take your pick of the warm toffee nut latte with steamed milk, an iced version, the frothy frappuccino or the extra-indulgent toffee nut cream frappuccino. The toffee nut syrup is blended with Starbucks signature espresso, then topped up with milk and finished off with the festively flavoured toffee nut cream.

You can get your toffee nut latte fix from your nearest Starbucks store, or delivered straight to your door via Deliveroo in the UAE, priced at Dhs23 each.

And it seems folks can’t wait to get their hands on the first toffee nut latte of the season.

STARBUCKS HAVE TOFFEE NUT LATTE! AND YES .. I’M SHOUTING!! pic.twitter.com/KrYviv0uLz — Surina Kelly (@SurinaRadio) November 2, 2020

People have been very quick to shift allegiance…

Friendship with pumpkin spice ended

Toffee nut latte new best friend — 𝑨𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒍 🥁 (@angelxdv) November 2, 2020

And engage in some questionable consumption habits…

Getting ready to drink my body weight in Toffee Nut Latte pic.twitter.com/ldX9DMC46F — SomeSleepySloth (@SomeSleepySloth) November 2, 2020

But hey, given the year we’ve just experienced, we could all do with a little joy right now. And if that comes in the form of toffeed, nutty, frothy comfort, then so be it.

Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte, Dhs23 delivered via Deliveroo. Visit facebook.com/StarbucksMiddleEast/