Can you feel that? The temperatures are dropping, the breeze is cooling, the clouds are forming and winter is on its way. Before it gets too cold though, it’s that time of year when Dubai residents pretend that they live in a city with defined seasons and descend on Starbucks for their annual autumn tradition: sipping on a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

However in true 2020 fashion, that won’t be happening this year. It seems Starbucks had some operational issues and couldn’t deliver the prestigious ingredients to the Middle East. Don’t panic though… Several outlets in Dubai have stepped in to ensure that ‘PSL’ fans don’t have to go without.

Here are four places to find a pumpkin spice latte in Dubai in 2020.

Tania’s Teahouse

Cute cafe Tania’s Teahouse is upgrading its chai latte for the season. The pumpkin spice version will be available hot or cold, and includes elements of pumpkin, apple, cinnamon, ginger, cardamon, cloves, nutmeg and a whole array of other spices and herbs. All of the ingredients are 100 per cent natural so you won’t be ingesting any sugary nasties and can enjoy your latte guilt-free.

Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779A, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah, daily 9am to 8pm, Dhs24. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com

Revo Cafe

For the month of October, Revo Cafe at Anantara the Palm are invited to try the pumpkin spice latte or frappuccino, which can be customised with an extra shot of coffee or cream. Their take on the famous drink is infused with delicate notes cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. A vegan option is also available using almond or coconut milk.

Revo Cafe, South Residence, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, available until October 31, daily 8am to 10pm, Dhs40. Tel: (04) 567 8304.

Media One Hotel

Fancy your pumpkin spice on the go? Head to Media One’s coffee bar and pick up a hot or cold pumpkin spice latte for Dhs15. It’s available between Sunday and Thursday from M12Go, found on the ground floor of Media One Hotel.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sun to Thurs, Dhs15. mediaonehotel.com

Maiz Tacos

If you love pumpkin spice, but latte’s aren’t your thing, try this pumpkin spiced dessert. Maiz Tacos is bringing back its popular pumpkin tres leches, a homemade milk cake layered with pumpkin spiced puree and whipped cream – yum! You can enjoy it in the restaurant or order it to your door.

Maiz Tacos, Cluster Y, Jumeriah Lake Towers, daily 12pm to 10pm, Dhs29. Tel: (04) 514 4712. @maiztacos