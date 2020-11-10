The rate includes accommodation for two adults and one child…

We’re all hanging out for an overseas holiday right now, but while our international travel plans are still up in the air, at least we can take advantage of some brilliant staycation deals here in Dubai. Polynesian-inspired retreat Sofitel Dubai The Palm is offering a five-star staycation on Palm Jumeirah for just Dhs450++ a night, available for stays until December 20.

The November Holiday Sale is valid for two adults and one child up to the age of 12, staying in a classic room, and includes daily breakfast.

While you’re staying at this relaxed beachfront resort, you’ll have free access to the Amura Kids’ Club for your little one, and complimentary late check-out of 3pm (subject to availability), so you can pack the most into your stay.

With a collection of lagoon-style pools dotted throughout the tropical resort, a private stretch of beach and a range of restaurants and bars to choose from, you’ll find plenty of ways to fill those extra hours.

Plus, you can take advantage of additional savings during your stay, such as a 20 per cent discount at the Sofitel’s restaurants and in-room dining menu, and a 40 per cent discount on one-hour treatments at the Sofitel Spa.

The November Holiday Sale offer at Sofitel Dubai The Palm is valid for stays until December 20, and is subject to 5% VAT, 7% Municipality Fees, 10% Service Charge and Tourism Dirham Fee.

Read our staycation review of Sofitel Dubai The Palm here.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. Rooms from Dhs450++, for two adults and one child, for stays until December 20. Tel: (04) 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/offers