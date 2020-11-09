The offer includes complimentary breakfast, plus a voucher for the spa…

Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai is about to celebrate its fourth birthday, and has announced a special offer for the occasion. Guests who book for one night on Sunday November 15, will be able to enjoy a luxury staycation experience for two people for just Dhs400+++.

This is your opportunity to enjoy the luxe hotel for less, with a very limited time deal. Not only will you be able to enjoy an overnight stay for the reduced price, but also breakfast for two at Giardino, a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages throughout your stay (except Q’s Bar and Lounge), 20 per cent off spa treatments plus a Dhs150 voucher to use at The Spa.

Spend the night in a luxuriously appointed room or suite designed exclusively by Versace, on Sunday November 15, which is when Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai will be celebrating its fourth anniversary. The offer is valid on new bookings only.

Enjoy lunch or dinner at the hotel’s exciting restaurants including Persian hotspot Enigma and fine-dining Italian venue, Vanita’s. The popular hotspots are open daily for lunch and dinner with an extensive menu selection on offer throughout the week.

If you know someone who would love a staycation at Palazzo Versace, you can also avail a gift voucher on its new E-gift Platform. You can choose from a variety of luxury stays, spa treatments and brunches. The vouchers offer experiences at the hotel for discounted prices, available to buy for yourself or a friend or loved one.

Staring from as little as Dhs80, you can select a voucher depending on your budget and book the deal online to use for a future date. Visit giftanexperience.palazzoversace.ae to pick your voucher.

Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai, Culture Village, Sun November 15, Dhs400+++. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Images: Provided