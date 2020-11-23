It’s not too late to book a last-minute escape…

With a five-day weekend confirmed for UAE National Day next week, a short-haul staycation might be looking tempting. Just a four-hour flight from Dubai, the Maldives is on the tight list of destinations UAE residents can travel to without having to quarantine on arrival.

To help you plan a last-minute escape for the UAE National Day holidays, travel to the Maldives with these special deals.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa

This luxurious all-inclusive resort is located on Raa Atoll, a 40-minute seaplane ride from Malé Airport. Book the ‘Sun Escape’ Winter Special at Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa for stays until December 28, and get 20 per cent off the best available rate, plus free upgrade to a villa.

Covid-19 safety: The resort offers Covid-19 testing on-site. Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is the first Resort in the Maldives to obtain accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) for the protection of its guests and employees from infectious diseases.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, Raa Atoll. From Dhs3,335 per room per night, all-inclusive. emerald-maldives.com

The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah

This tropical paradise on the Gaafu Alifu Atoll is offering a Black Friday special, slashing rates by up to 60 per cent for bookings until December 4, valid on stays until December 31. Room rates at this idyllic retreat in the southern Maldives start at Dhs2,200, including a free upgrade to the all-inclusive package and free room upgrade.

Covid-19 safety: The resort is following the latest advice from WHO, with health screenings, social distancing and temperature checks in place. You can read the full list of measures here.

The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah, from Dhs2,200 per night. cenizaro.com

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

The longer you stay, the more you save at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Save 20 per cent on stays of three to six nights, and 30 per cent on stays of seven nights or more. This deal includes daily breakfast, plus complimentary dining for children, with rates starting at Dhs3,203 per room per night.

Covid-19 safety: The cutting-edge Anantara app to cut down on physical contact during your stay.

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, from Dhs3,202 per night, anantara.com/en/kihavah-maldives

Niyama Private Islands Maldives

A 40-minute seaplane flight from Malé, this stunning private island promises a secluded stay. It offers a choice of beach and overwater villas, serviced by your own butler. From now until December 22, stay for three nights or more and save up to 45 per cent on your accommodation. Plus, children stay and dine for free.

Covid-19 safety: As part of the Minor Hotels group, there are strict safety measures in place.

Niyama Private Islands Maldives, from Dhs1946 per night. niyama.com

Emirates Holidays

Emirates Holidays is offering a range of three- and five-night holidays in the Maldives, including flights from Dubai. An all-inclusive five-night stay at Summer Island Maldives starts at Dhs5,809 per person, twin share.

Covid-19 safety: When you book and travel with Emirates, you get free Covid-19 cover in every destination. Additionally Summer Island Maldives has a stringent list of health protocols in place.

Emirates Holidays, all-inclusive five-night stays from Dhs5,809, inc flights. emiratesholidays.com

Dnata Travel

There’s a stack of fly-and-stay deals for the Maldives on Dnata, too, with prices starting at Dhs11,380 for a three-night stay at rustic-chic Reethi Beach Resort, for two people. Kids stay for free at this laid-back Baa Atoll hideaway, a 35-minute seaplane flight from Malé.

Dnata Travel, three-night stays for two, including flights, from Dhs11,380. dnatatravel.com

Covid-19 safety: The resort has a lengthy list of Covid-19 precautionary measures in place, including mandatory temperature checks, use of face masks, social distancing, and stringent disinfection programmes.