Head for The Hills!

Pet-owners, are you on the lookout for a new spot to surprise your pet? Well, Vida Emirates Hills in the tranquil and leafy Emirates Hills neighbourhood has some barking great news that’s certain to get plenty of tails wagging.

If you’ve been to the hotel’s gin bar, Juniper, you know that it boasts a gorgeous outdoor setting with cool Dubai views perfect for the wintertime. If you’re a dog owner, you’ll now have one more reason to visit as the venue has now added a cute new playground that your pooch will just love.

Here’s what you’ll find in this pawsome spot…

The pet playground will feature fun equipment for your pets, including tunnels, hoops and bridges.

If your pet loves the water, there’s a pool for them to splash around in, so make sure you pack a towel when you head down.

ALSO READ: Vida Hotels to open a pet-friendly beach resort in Umm Al Quwain

Other amazing toys that will be found around the playground include ropes and balls.

But wait, that’s not all…

The cool hotel understands how difficult it can be to leave your pet in a kennel or with friends when you want to enjoy a staycation, which is why it is pet-friendly.

In your room, you can find a special in-room pet menu with a variety of food and treats for that extra pamper time.

Guests to the hotel can use the new playground during their stay and it is even open to guests who are popping over for lunch or dinner.

The playground will mean that pet parents will be able to spend time with their pets out of the house. That means, no more cancelling reservations after you get the puppy eyes from your furry family member.

When you book a room and taking your pet along, get in touch with the team on stay@vidahotels.com, so they can prepare to welcome your furry pet.

Rules regarding bringing your pet to the hotel for a staycation can be found here.

Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Images: Vida Emirates Hills