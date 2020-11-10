The new hotel is less than an hour’s drive from Dubai…

A brand new hotel is opening in the up-and-coming emirate of Umm Al Quwain. Vida Hotels plans to open its first beach resort in December, which will have 135 rooms and suites boasting exceptional beach views.

Fans of Vida Emirates Hills will recognise the popular neighbourhood eatery, Origins, which will also be opening at the new hotel. You’ll also find a chic California-inspired rooftop bar named SoCal and designated pet-friendly areas throughout the hotel.

Vida Beach Resort will have an Instagrammable infinity pool, relaxing spa, dedicated kid’s pool, a splash areas for kids, a kid’s club and plenty of water sport activities. Located on the beach close to UAQ Corniche and the UAQ National Museum, and just 50 minutes from Dubai, the new hotel will provide a great new staycation alternative.

The design-lead hotel offers bright, neutral spaces with a minimalist colour palette. The lobby has huge floor-to-ceiling windows which offer a stunning view out to the beautiful infinity pool. Each bedroom and suite has a clean, beachy aesthetic which has been presumably designed with the surroundings in mind.

Outside you’ll find eight beach huts, to enjoy a relaxing day watching the world go by. There’s plenty of outdoor space to relax at SoCal too, which has loungey white furniture decorated with pops of colour within the soft furnishings.

The property will also be home to a selection of artworks which reflect the rich heritage of Umm Al Quwain. The family-friendly resort aims to provide a haven for residents planning a getaway with their loved ones when it opens later this year.

Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain, opens December 2020. vidahotels.com

Images: Provided