It might not be December 25 yet, but who says we can’t celebrate?

December is fast approaching and with the year we’ve had, the decorations are coming out sooner than ever and those Christmas trees are going up. If you just can’t wait until December 25 (and who can blame you?), there are plenty of pre-Christmas festive brunches happening in Dubai to give you all those happy feels.

Here’s our pick of 4 pre-Christmas brunches to check out…

Winterland Festive Brunch at Bytes Restaurant, Bar & Pool

When: November 27, December 4, 11 and 18

The perfect family Christmas brunch is brought to you by Bytes Restaurant, Bar & Pool, with a specially-dedicated kids’ zone. Entertainment will come in the form of a DJ and carol singers to put you in the Christmas mood. There’s something for everyone to eat, with live cooking stations including a carvery, pasta, pizza, seafood and plenty more. Not in the mood for Christmas dinner just yet? Pick your favorites from the outdoor BBQ station.

Bytes Restaurant, Bar & Pool, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Nov 27, Dec 4, 11, 18, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs159 soft drinks, Dhs299 house beverages, Dhs79 children. Tel: (0)54 793 1424. movenpick.com

Christmas Countdown Brunch at Hillhouse Brasserie

When: Friday, November 27

Hillhouse Brasserie is hosting not one but two Christmas brunches on Friday, November 27. Nibbles include duck liver pâté with sourdough toast and scotch egg with homemade piccalilli, whilst mains include roast turkey with stuffing & sausages wrapped in veal bacon and prime rib beef with gravy and sides of roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, braised cabbage, and brussels sprouts. There are festive desserts too. Wash it all down with unlimited drinks and sing along to Christmas tunes.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills, Dubai, Friday November 27, 1pm to 4pm, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs325 free-flowing house drinks inclusive of cocktails. Tel: 800 666 353. @hillhousedubai

Jingle Bell Brunch at McGettigan’s

When: Friday, December 4 and Friday, December 11

If you’re a fan of good old-fashioned live music and lots of fuss-free fun, McGettigan’s is always a good option. On Friday, December 4 and Friday, December 11 a Jingle Bell Brunch will be kicking off at both the JLT and Souk Madinat Jumeirah venues with a festive buffet, unlimited drinks, live music, decorations and Christmas hits for Dhs249. Carry on with the post-brunch package, offering three hours of unlimited drinks for an additional Dhs199. You could stay overnight at The Bonnington Hotel for an additional Dhs200.

McGettigan’s JLT and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Friday, December 4 and Friday, December 11, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 house drinks, premium drinks Dhs300, post-brunch 5pm to 8pm, Dhs199. mcgettigans.com

Christmas Jumper Brunch at The Scene

When: Thursday, December 3

Dig out those Christmas jumpers – it’s time to put them on full display as The Scene is hosting an adults-only Christmas Jumper Brunch on the evening of Thursday, December 3. Dishes include festive hummus, prawn cocktail and brie croquettes followed by Christmas dinner with your choice of turkey, sirloin and more. The Brit-favoured restaurant will be decked out in full festive flow, looking like a winter wonderland.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursday December 3, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks, Dhs349. Tel: (04) 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer

Images: Provided/Social