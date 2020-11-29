What an incredible gesture of appreciation…

Earlier this year, we announced that the Formula 1 Grand Prix Abu Dhabi will be a closed event, not open to spectators. However, Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced the heart-warming news that Yas Marina Circuit invited frontline workers to join the exclusive event.

As part of its gesture of appreciation, Yas Marina Circuit will also be renaming Abu Dhabi Hill to Frontline Heroes Hill for this year. Around 600 frontline workers will be able to attend the Grand Prix, which is set to take place from December 11 to 13.

This year, the race being held behind closed doors in order to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. The safety of everyone involved is priority but thanks to special approvals given by the authorities, a small number of very special attendees can witness the action live.

Abu Dhabi Media Office said that the move enables the capital to once again be the culmination of F1 season. This further endorses Abu Dhabi’s ability to host marquee sporting events while we’re in the midst of a global pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 will happen within a ‘bio-sphere’, creating one of the largest safe-zone in the region. Restricted to only F1 staff, drivers and teams, as well as the frontline workers, the bio-sphere will ensure that all parties are kept safe.

After seeing the success of UFC’s Fight Island, Formula 1 bosses were confident that Yas Island could be once again transformed to create a safe area for everyone involved in the race.

For the rest of us, it looks like we’ll be watching all the race action live on TV this year.