All of the fantastic new things to do in Dubai this July

Fantastic pool days, new restaurants and more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are new things to do in Dubai this month:

Bowling and gaming

As the city starts to heat up, we’re always looking for fun indoor entertainment spots to keep cool at. And a brand new one, Tiger Strikes, is now officially open. Located within Megaplex Dubai, adjacent to the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the adults-only entertainment destination promises bowling, cricket simulators, digital darts and pool. So, whatever way you like to get your thrills and unleash your competitive streak, get ready to round up your mates and head to Tiger Strikes.

Tiger Strikes, Megaplex Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai, open 2pm to 11pm. @tigerstrikes.dxb

Boo Boo Laand makes its debut

Across 25,000 square metres, there will be plenty to keep the children entertained with over 30 attractions spread across four different zones. The space is designed for children of all ages – from babies to teens – and features a snow park, super slide, trampolines, football stadium, princess dress-up area, arts and crafts area, as well as live performances, interactive shows, and meet-and-greets with special characters.

Boo Boo Laand, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Opening Summer 2024. 10am to 10pm. booboolaand.com

Christiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadel’s super restaurant

The restaurant, born in Madrid and now found in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Mexico City and Riyadh, is now open in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai, formerly the Vida Downtown. Tatel promises to fuse traditional Spanish gastronomy with cosmopolitan global influences befitting of Dubai’s global tastes. At its global locations, it pairs its modern Spanish cuisine with live music and a vibrant bar scene, which we hope to also find at the Dubai iteration when it opens soon.

Tatel, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 1am daily. @tatel.dubai

Dubai Summer Surprises is back

If just the thought of summer is getting you down, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will be here to perk you up. Taking place from Friday, June 28, the popular city-wide festival will run until Saturday, September 1, 2024. The 65 days will be packed with plenty of shopping deals, family fun and thrills.

Stay tuned for the top things to do this DSS on whatson.ae

Swimming in style

Looking for a luxurious pool day with stunning views? Book in for a daycation at High Society, the rooftop pool at The Lana. Until August 31, you can enjoy a fully redeemable pool day for Dhs750, all of which you get back to spend on acclaimed chef Jean Imbert’s fabulous Mediterranean menu. With the UAE’s largest champagne selection, stunning views over Burj Khalifa, and an energetic vibe, this is an unmissable experience. You’ll need to book and pay in advance, as there’s limited availability. Children over 12 are welcome for Dhs500, fully redeemable.

High Society by Jean Imbert, The Lana by Dorchester Collection Business Bay, daily 10am to 6.30pm, Dhs750 fully redeemable. dorchestercollection.com

Pilates anybody?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARVE DUBAI (@karve.dubai)

Redefining the modern-day workout, London’s renowned pilates studio KARVE is set to open its doors in Dubai. The brand’s first branch will open in Alserkal Avenue, inviting fitness fanatics to sweat and sculpt with its unique Transformer pilates classes. One-time classes are priced at Dhs160 or packs start from Dhs725 for five classes, Dhs1,500 for 10 classes, and Dhs2,800 for 20 classes.

KARVE, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. @karve.dubai