Kick off 2021 like a boss…

Whether you’re down with all this ‘new year, new me’ movement, or are quite happy with the ‘me’ you are right now — we’ve got the 10 best ways to ‘just be good to me’ this weekend.

Thursday, December 31 (2020)

Start the new year with a bang

We currently have three confirmed NYE firework displays, The Corniche, Yas Island and Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba. All the options have some great reasons to pick as your perch for the arrival of 2021. Surrounding the Corniche and Yas Island there’s a huge range of premium party destinations that offer dinner alongside your show. And there are two world record attempts going down at Al Wathba. It’s highly likely, although still unconfirmed, that there will be displays on Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands too — but we’ll have to wait patiently to find out whether those locations have been given the green light. And the blue one. And the red, yellow, etc. All the lights.

Fire in the sky, fire under the grill

Tuck into a four-course Mediterranean grill-thriller at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, this NYE. You might even catch a glimpse of the Corniche fireworks (disclaimer: if they’re happening this year).

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 8pm to midnight, Dhs295 for soft package, Dhs365 for house and Dhs396 for house and bubbly. Tel: (02) 813 7777, @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Rock the Kuzbara

A royal feast awaits at Marriott Downtown this NYE. A special edition of the Eat, Play, Laugh brunch takes place between 7pm and midnight, with a three-hour package of unlimited sips and dining starting at just Dhs295. They’re serving food fit for good moods including, precisely-spiced delights from the Indian tandoor, roast turkey and lamb, there’s a chargrill station, an Asian counter, ice cream and Mexican churros. And if you’re planning to party hard you can tag on an overnight stay, and breakfast the next morning from a price of Dhs949 for to (which includes cost of the brunch).

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road), 7pm to midnight (package price for three hours in this time period), Dhs249 for soft drinks, Dhs445 for house, Dhs55 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 304 7777, marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

Cyan next year

What better time to check out the brand new Cyan Brasserie than for New Year’s Eve? The newly launched Franco-Arab Brasserie located at Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi presents a six-course celebratory dinner with highlights such as blue fin tuna tartare with caviar and lemon, foie gras terrine with mango and cardamom jam, Chilean sea bass with squid ink tagliatelle and langoustine sauce as well as Wagyu tenderloin with pumpkin puree, wild mushrooms and black truffle.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, from 7pm, Dhs400 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with selected spirits, hops and grapes, Dhs800 with premium drinks. Tel: (056) 5448158. @cyanabudhabi

Begin the year with Bollywood’s biggest bangers

There’s a Bollywood Gala night at Noche Chill-Out Lounge, Millennium Capital Gate Abu Dhabi this NYE. Enjoy lush alfresco vibes and an epic international menu and live entertainment from the decks international star selectas: DJ Blaze, DJ Tushar and DJ B-Shek.

Millennium Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Al Rawdah, 9pm to ‘late’, Dhs99 for entrance and welcome drink, soft package is Dhs199, Dhs299 for house and Dhs399 for the premium package. Tel:(02) 617 0000, @millenniumcapitalgate

An NYE party: collector’s Edition

This New Year’s Eve, live entertainment sets the tone alongside an authentic, exclusively crafted 10-plate sharing menu, including bubbles and beverages at Alba terrace.

Alba Terrace, The Abu Dhabi EDITION, 7pm to 2am, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs500 sparkling. Tel: (0)22080000. @albaterrace

Say cheers to the new year with Rosewood tinted glasses

Rosewood Abu Dhabi has some epic New Year’s Eve activities available. That’s a given. The only thing that’s ‘up in the air’ if you can excuse the terrible pun is whether its Al Maryah skyline will be lit up with fireworks come Thursday — we’re still waiting for the final nod. In whichever case you can still enjoy rooftop revelling at Glo Lounge with a private table or cabana and a bottle of house spirits from Dhs900. The alfresco grill specialists, Wood & Fire are offering a range of menu options from Dhs655. Sambusek will be offering a luxurious Levantine flavoured start to the new year from Dhs495. Where’s the afterparty at? Hidden bar has a la carte raving on offer until 4am.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 813 5520, rosewoodhotels.com

Friday, January 1 (2021)

New year, new meal

On January 1, 2o21 — Offside Sports Lounge at the stunning Jumeirah at Saadiyat resort is kicking off the new year with rousing, refreshing and unashamedly big, recovery breakfast. All the meat, all the carbs and all the yums for Dhs195.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Dhs195, from midday. (02) 811 4342 or email JSIrestaurants@jumeirah.com, jumeirah.com

Brunching like it’s 2021

Falaj restaurant in Remal Hotel, located in the heart of Al Ruwais is hosting a special New Year’s Day brunch with a house package for just Dhs250. There’s no skimping on the scran though, enjoy Sicilian shrimp salad, tuna ceviche with avocado, roasted baby chicken with freekeh, braised lamb chops with stuffed vine leaves and oven roasted salmon with fennel confit sauce. They also have a live cooking station collection that includes a carvery, a shawarma station, and a salad bar.

Falaj, Remal Hotel, Al Ruwais, midday to 4pm, Dhs180 for soft, Dhs250 for house. Tel: (02) 809 2222, remalhotel.ae

Saturday, January 2 (2021)

A Shang-adelic start to the new year

Whether boiled, steamed or fried we’ve always got space for dumplings inside. And Shang Palace in Abu Dhabi has a pair of dim sum deals running every day of the week. Their noon to 3pm unlimited dim sum lunch is just Dhs123, or you can try a curated selection of dumplings as part of the dim sum tasting menu for just dhs75.

Shang Palace, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, deals available from Dhs75, noon to 3pm Sun to Thu. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Images: Getty/Provided