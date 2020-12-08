For a spot of competitive fun, take on a quiz with your family and friends before the big day at Easy Tiger bar. Each table can seat four (so choose the brainiest of your mates) and will cost Dhs500 for the group – that’s just Dhs125 per person. You’ll receive a ham and cheese board to help you challenge on and three bottles of wine (which can help calm you down). Oh, and a festive cheesecake is thrown in, you know, in keeping with the festive spirit. No pens, no paper and of course, no cheating if you want to remain on Santa’s nice list.

The Big Fat Xmas Eve Quiz, Al Ain Palace Hotel Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 8pm, Dhs500 per table of four. Tel: (0)2 678 0522. outout. com/event/2016/the-big- fat-xmas-eve-quiz

Catch the festivities at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Race to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and catch the ‘Winter on Italian Street’ which sees the theme park decked out with enchanting holiday trimmings. Favourite holiday characters such as The Snow Princess and her adorable chum, The Nutcracker will also be at the venue. And yes, don’t be shy you can snap up a photo with them. There’s also a Gingerbread Factory where families can create their festive masterpieces at Ristorante Il Cavallino. Prices start from Dhs230 per person.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, prices start from Dhs230. Tel:(0)2 496 8000. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Friday, December 25

Tuck into a family-friendly and budget-friendly buffet

The buffet at Bistro’s at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre includes international cuisine, a roast turkey station, grilled selections as well as traditional Christmas desserts. For children from the age of six to 12, it’s just Dhs55. Adults, if you want to go for house drinks, it’s Dhs199, else it’s just Dhs99. Wow.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 3pm, Dhs99 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs55 for children six to 12 years. @courtyardabudhabi

Brunch at a new restaurant

The Cove at West Bay Abu Dhabi opened in the capital on December 24 and it’s one to visit. The super cool beachfront lounge extends out onto the West Corniche beach and boasts panoramic views of Abu Dhabi skyline. Hammocks and swings are just one of the cosy spots to chose from as you take it all in. The Cove serves a fusion menu of Mediterranean dishes and they have a set menu festive brunch for Dhs395 per person. If you want house drinks, it’s Dhs495. For kiddies aged six to 12, it’s just Dhs247.

The Cove at West Bay Abu Dhabi, Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi, brunch 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, children 6 to 12 Dhs247. Tel:(0)2 681 1900. @radissonbluauh

Go kayaking around Louvre Abu Dhabi

Okay, so kayaking around this architectural wonder isn’t anything new. But telling friends you went kayaking around the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Christmas Day is truly something unique. You will get to learn all about Louvre Abu Dhabi’s architecture and enjoy the stillness of the Arabian Sea away from the noise of the bustling city. The 60 minute tour is for a cool price of just Dhs126. Interested? You can make your bookings here. Don’t forget your towel and a bottle of water.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, activity available Tue to Sun at 6am, 8am, 4.30pm and 6pm. Dhs126 per person. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae, seahawk.ae

Saturday, December 26

Celebrate Boxing Day at Annex For those who want to continue the Christmas celebrations on Boxing Day, head to the Annex Rooftop for a cool four-hour experience with unparalleled rooftop views, energetic ambience and a live DJ on the decks. If you’re a fan of classic old school hip hop, Brazilian Funk and RnB beats, this spot will have you swaying and tapping your feet to the beat. Delicious bites will be served up alongside bubbles and bountiful beverages. Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Dec 26, pick a four hour experience from 1pm to 8pm, Dhs268 soft, Dhs368 house. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi Catch an exhibition at Qasr Al Hosn For some downtime post-Christmas, why not get a dose of culture. This free exhibition titled ‘Maheerah’ brings together figurative and multimedia artists to celebrate Abdulrahim Salim’s work and influence with a reinterpretation of one of his recurring thematics around his muse, the titular Maheerah. The exhibition sees 10 multimedia artists bring the character of Maheerah to life through short films, while 25 figurative artists embody her character in oil, water and acrylic portraits. Cultural Foundation, Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thur 10am to 7pm, Fri 2am to 7pm, until February 22, Free entry. Tel: (0)2 657 6348. culturalfoundation.ae

Images: supplied/social