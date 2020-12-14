Christmas in Abu Dhabi: Where to spend Christmas Day 2020

Santa has arrived, you’re wearing your festive finery, so where are you going to eat so much you’ll need to take a nap?

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

The fancy pan-Asian restaurant takes a festive spin on its signature dishes.



Venetian Village, Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs147 for children 6 to 12 years. Tel: (056) 1777557, @barflybybuddhabar

Beach Rotana

Enjoy a fully loaded Christmas Day brunch at Essence, with dishes from the Hotel’s impressive range of eateries, including Rodeo Grill, Brauhaus, Prego’s, Benihana, Trader Vic’s and Indigo. There’s also roasted gobble-gobble bird for the traditionalists.

Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs360 soft, Dhs460 house, Dhs180 kids. Tel: (02) 697 9011, rotana.com

Bubbalicious

The festive edition of this mega brunch promises a big buffer, all the signature Christmas trimmings, drink stations, and more.



The Westin Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425 with soft drinks, Dhs625 with house drinks. Dhs145 for children. westinbudhabi.com

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre

Bistro’s buffet offers international cuisine, a roast turkey station, grilled selections as well as traditional Christmas desserts.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 3pm, Dhs99 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs55 for children six to 12 years. @courtyardabudhabi

Cove Beach Makers District

Enjoy a three-course brunch at this brand new beach club. The terrace lounge Two.0 has a trio of festive packages available and the irresistible invitation of Chrimbo-by-the-sea.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Coya Abu Dhabi

Fancy a Peruvian party this Christmas? Coya rustles up a festive brunch featuring heaps of exciting new dishes such as wagyu t-bone, a Coya platter of ceviche, tiraditos and maki rolls and more.

Four Seasons at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs460 per person. Tel: (02) 3067000. coyarestaurant.com

Dino ’ s Bistro Italiano

A special Italian à la carte style brunch with a buffet of antipasti, cheese and cold cuts, artisan breads and turkey carving. Plus, a visit from Santa.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs200 with soft drinks, Dhs250 with house drinks. Early bird packages available. Tel: (0)2 3075551. rotana.com

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Dusit’s Orchid Lounge and Urban Kitchen play host to the Christmas Day celebrations with a welcome reception from noon followed by a lavish festive feast. Plus, there’s a special visit planned from a certain North Pole dweller.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs270 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks, Dhs99 for children 7 to 12 years. Under sixes free. Tel: (0) 26988137. reservation.table@dusit.com

Fouquet’s

This Parisian brasserie is offering lunch and dinner seatings for their special festive set menu. A meal that includes seared scallops, stuffed cabbage ‘a la Salardaire’, king crab with cauliflower and black radish, To follow, roasted Chapon breast with chestnut, pearl onions, and gratin dauphinoise. And for dessert? Fouquet’s Christmas log.

Fouquet’s, next to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District 1, noon to 11.30 pm, Dhs450 (includes one glass of bubbles). Tel: (02) 205 4200, @fouquetsabudhabi

The Foundry

This award-winning steakhouse is adding some seasonal servings to its rosta of rump. especially for the big day. Chomp through turkey with trimmings and pile up the plate at the salt bush lamb carvery. There’s also an oyster bar, foie gras station, a poke bar, seafood, cheese and traditional Yuletide desserts.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs295, gouse Dhs435, Dhs595 peremium bubbles, kids Dhs99. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Garage at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

The mainstay brunch at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island transforms into a festive candy shop featuring huge lollipops and a Christmas tree filled with candies. We’ve also heard that Santa will make an appearance down on the racetrack, so keep your eyes peeled.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs365 with house drinks, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs150 for children seven to 11 years. Tel: (0)26560000. @wabudhabi

Grills@Chill’O

These arch grill masters are holding an alfresco Christmas brunch this year with packages from Dhs225, you’ll find flame-cooked signature grills alongside more traditional fare.

Grills @ Chill’O, floor P8 Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs220 soft, Dhs305 house, Dhs365 bubbles, 50 per cent off for children. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

There’s a four course festive menu with a twist at Kamoon. Enjoy Arabian flavours, a merry load of mezzah, soup and an option to dine alfresco.

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (02) 657 0000, @khalidiyapalacerotana

Market Kitchen

The signature restaurant at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi serves its De’Vine brunch with a Christmas twist.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks, Dhs550 with sparkling, Dhs700 with champagne. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

There’ll be turkey, beef, fresh seafood and much more at Le Meridien’s Christmas Day brunch. Plus live entertainment and a surprise visit from Santa.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs379 with house drinks, Dhs419 with bubbly. Tel: (0) 37686666, @lemeridienabudhabi

Oak Room

The What’s On award-winning British steakhouse treats guests to a festive menu of signature British dishes, starting with signature Oak Room sourdough with Marmite butter and an array of shared starters. A choice of roasted mains served with all the trimmings will be followed by desserts served to share. From espresso martinis to port with an indulgent cheese selection, it’s set to be a holly, jolly, spirited affair.

The Abu Dhabi EDITION, noon to 5pm (three-house experience), Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs695 sparkling. Tel: (02) 208 0000. @OakRoomAbuDhabi

Offside Sports Lounge

The weather’s just right for throwing another shrimp on the barbie this Christmas. And Offside is serving up grills for well-behaved girls and boys.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Dhs195 (add a two hour drinks package for Dhs189). Tel: (02) 811 4342, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Pepper Restaurant

Enjoy a Frosty The Snowman-themed lunch, filled with all your festive favourites — at a price that’s quite frankly, absolutely Christmas crackers.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed street, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs139 soft, Dhs229 house, 50 per cent off for kids. Tel: (02) 501 6444, @novotel_abudhabi_albustan

Ramada by Wyndham Abu Dhabi Downtown

This hotel is offering a few options for Christmas Day, including a stay, three course set menu (with one hour of unlimited house beverages) and cheese platter — all for Dhs699 for two people. Feliz Navidayum that’s some good value. The Christmas lunch only options start at just Dhs99.

Ramada by Wyndham Abu Dhabi Downtown. Tel: (02) 659 7715, @ramadadowntownabudhabi.com

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

A big family-friendly Christmas brunch takes place at La Terraza.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, 12.20pm to 3.30pm, Dhs195 with soft drinks, Dhs275 with house drinks, Dhs99 for children under 12. Tel: (0)26446666, @radissonbluauh

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Al Ain

A festive buffet followed by a surprise visit from Santa.

Radisson Blu Hotel & resort, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs129. Tel: (0)3 7686666, @radissonblualain

Saadiyat Beach Club

Head to Saadiyat Beach Club this Christmas for a good old fashioned roast on the coast. You’re invited to attend the December 25 brunch dressed in your festive fancy dress best, and enjoy a traditional Yuletide feast.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 bubbles, Dhs199 kids (Beach access packages from Dhs599). Tel: (02) 656 3500, saadiyatbeachclub.ae

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Expect a big ‘old family-friendly brunch with turkey, trimmings and much more.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs99 for children under 11. Tel: (0) 26773333, @sheratonabudhabi

Images: provided