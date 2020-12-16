A magnificent ocho for your weekend…

T’was the weekend before Christmas, and it’s getting really rather lively in the capital.

Thursday, December 18

The number of Irish pubs in the city just keeps Dublin

The UAE’s newest McGettigan’s officially opens its doors to the public on Thursday this week. Located on the lobby level of Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, McGettigan’s will sit in neatly with the hotel’s collection of outstanding international restaurants, bringing a little Irish charm all of its own. The stylish modern interior remains faithful to the brand but retains it’s own signature twists. Headlining features include the library, postcard wall and multiple Ultra HD screens, making it the perfect choice to watch sports events. Expect a menu packed with gastro-pub classics, and a daily 3pm to 8pm happy hour with 30 per cent off a strong collection of beverages.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, @dusitthaniad

Have yourself a Mediterranean little Christmas

Alba Terrace is now serving up a festive version of its Mediterranean afternoon tea. Enjoy dainty bites in the form of charcoal meringue croissants, chocolate pecan choux and prosciutto with grilled peach. You can also go hard, with free-flowing bubbles, or go home comfort with a range of Avancha teas.

Alba Terrace, Abu Dhabi Edition, daily until December 31, 1pm to 6pm, Dhs120 for hot beverage package, or Dhs168 for two hours of bubbles package. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @albaterrace

Friday, December 18

Dreaming of a White brunchmas?

The super chic White brunch is making a welcome return to Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort this weekend. It’s a family-friendly feast featuring the greatest hits of the international culinary circuit, with a special focus on serving up the freshest seafood and sushi. Taking place between 1pm and 4pm on Fridays, the soft package is Dhs325, house is Dhs425 and it’s Dhs525 for the premium drinks collection. Kids six and under get in free and it’s Dhs165 for kids aged between seven and 14.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs325 per adult. Call: (02) 811 4342 @jumeirahsaadiyat

The hip hop brunch reps the Westside

To celebrate their first birthday, the new home of carnival flavour in the capital, West to West Kitchen is taking over the decks and the dishes at the popular BYB Hip Hop brunch. This wicked weekender has a manifesto headlined by Affrobeats alongside African and Caribbean beats.