8 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: December 17 to 19
A magnificent ocho for your weekend…
T’was the weekend before Christmas, and it’s getting really rather lively in the capital.
Thursday, December 18
The number of Irish pubs in the city just keeps Dublin
The UAE’s newest McGettigan’s officially opens its doors to the public on Thursday this week. Located on the lobby level of Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, McGettigan’s will sit in neatly with the hotel’s collection of outstanding international restaurants, bringing a little Irish charm all of its own. The stylish modern interior remains faithful to the brand but retains it’s own signature twists. Headlining features include the library, postcard wall and multiple Ultra HD screens, making it the perfect choice to watch sports events. Expect a menu packed with gastro-pub classics, and a daily 3pm to 8pm happy hour with 30 per cent off a strong collection of beverages.
Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, @dusitthaniad
Have yourself a Mediterranean little Christmas
Alba Terrace is now serving up a festive version of its Mediterranean afternoon tea. Enjoy dainty bites in the form of charcoal meringue croissants, chocolate pecan choux and prosciutto with grilled peach. You can also go hard, with free-flowing bubbles, or go home comfort with a range of Avancha teas.
Alba Terrace, Abu Dhabi Edition, daily until December 31, 1pm to 6pm, Dhs120 for hot beverage package, or Dhs168 for two hours of bubbles package. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @albaterrace
Friday, December 18
Dreaming of a White brunchmas?
The super chic White brunch is making a welcome return to Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort this weekend. It’s a family-friendly feast featuring the greatest hits of the international culinary circuit, with a special focus on serving up the freshest seafood and sushi. Taking place between 1pm and 4pm on Fridays, the soft package is Dhs325, house is Dhs425 and it’s Dhs525 for the premium drinks collection. Kids six and under get in free and it’s Dhs165 for kids aged between seven and 14.
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs325 per adult. Call: (02) 811 4342 @jumeirahsaadiyat
The hip hop brunch reps the Westside
To celebrate their first birthday, the new home of carnival flavour in the capital, West to West Kitchen is taking over the decks and the dishes at the popular BYB Hip Hop brunch. This wicked weekender has a manifesto headlined by Affrobeats alongside African and Caribbean beats.
Back Yard Bistro (BYB), in The Hub – WTC Abu Dhabi, Dhs249 (after party 4pm to 7pm extension package Dhs120), Fri midday t0 4pm. Tel: (055) 780 0086, @hiphopbrunchad
Look this, Captain’s brunch as 30 per cent off now
Enjoy 30 per cent off your brunch package and some amazing live music at the Captain’s Arms this weekend. You can ‘make good food choices’ with a collection of chargrilled surf and turf available from the barbie station; sharing bites; curries; and a range of aromatic Asian dishes.
Brunchee at Captain’s Arms, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi,Tourist Club Area, Al Zahiyah, Fri November 13, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs249. Tel: (02) 697 4482, @lemeridienabudhabi
Saturday, December 19
It’ssssss Christyasssss
In addition to hitting the Abu Dhabi Shopping Season sales to find some last-minute stocking-fillers, there are some pretty strong festive reasons to check Yas mall out this weekend. Santa will be making virtual appearances on screens around the centre, and trust us when we say, you’re going to want to visit the mall’s tree. This year it’s out with fir and in with fountains, a giant chocolate fountain to be precise. And you can get your hands on a cup with every Dhs100 food court purchase, or Dhs20 Make A Wish donation.
Outside Inside Out
There’s a huge amount to explore at Umm Al Emarat Park including the running track, Wisdom Garden, petting zoo and a brand new Bounce activity centre pop-up. But one of our favourite reasons to visit this space is the alfresco Cinema in the Park. Saturday’s showing is the Pixar classic Inside Out — a completely original introspective quest story, filled with on-brand highly relatable observations.
Free (although entrance to park is Dhs10), Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae
Southern Sundowners
Balcon at Southern Sun has got a pretty savage sunset sips drinks promo running and it’s available every day of the week. Get access to free-flow select beverages between 6pm and 9pm for just Dhs99 per person. There’s also a very handy 30 per cent off food.
Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com