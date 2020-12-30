Four separate Abu Dhabi locations have now been confirmed…

If for you, NYE is all about detonating colourful sticks of dynamite in the sky — we’ve got great news, there are now four separate locations confirmed has hosting displays in Abu Dhabi.

The Corniche

.@dctabudhabi is showcasing its preparations for the dazzling fireworks display that will be held on the Corniche in #AbuDhabi as part of a series of shows and events to celebrate the New Year 2021. The show extends over a distance of 1.2km with an array of stunning effects. pic.twitter.com/qjSHdzMMSk — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 30, 2020

The traditional central location for the capital’s fireworks displays will once again be hosting its own display of chromatic acrobatics. Starting at midnight (obviously) revellers that want to experience it in person are advised to book into one of the venues overlooking the show. For those staying at home, it will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi TV, Emarat TV, and UAE_BARQ’s official Instagram page.

Al Maryah Island

Organised by Mubadala Investment Company, this show is probably best enjoyed from one the Galleria’s beautiful selection of restaurants (Coya and Bentley Kitchen would both be great picks). Rosewood Abu Dhabi, also based on the island has some exceptional options on offer for NYE too. Enjoy rooftop revelling at Glo Lounge with a private table or cabana and a bottle of house spirits from Dhs900. The alfresco grill specialists, Wood & Fire are offering a range of menu options from Dhs655. Sambusek will be offering a luxurious Levantine flavoured start to the new year from Dhs495. Where’s the afterparty at? Hidden bar has a la carte raving on offer until 4am.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 813 5520, rosewoodhotels.com

Yas Island

The huge New Year’s Eve firework display has now been confirmed at Yas Island. It’ll be launching from the Yas Marina Circuit area and illuminating the locale’s landmarks with sparkling bursts of colour, signifying the stroke of midnight on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and moving into Friday, January 1, 2021. For ideas on the best places to watch the display from, please chek out our guide to NYE Parties in the Marina.

Al Wathba

Zayed Heritage Festival is celebrating the transition from 2020 to 2021 with two of the UAE’s favourite things, fireworks and breaking records. On Thursday, December 31, they’ll be igniting the light and letting it shine (a la Katy Perry) in a Guinness World Record-breaking 35-minute long firework display. Gates open at the event from 3pm and you can buy your tickets for just Dhs5, on the tickets.zayedfestival.com website.

Images: provided/Getty