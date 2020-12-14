The edible Dubai Frame stands at over 5.5 metres tall…

Dubai is a bustling hub of incredible hotels, restaurants and expert chefs, and we’re no stranger to a culinary masterpiece or two. Christmas is a time to pull out all of the stops and the chefs at a certain Dubai hotel have certainly done that by creating a giant gingerbread replica of the Dubai Frame.

You’ll find it at Grand Plaza Movenpick Dubai Media City. The stunning edible (although we don’t recommend trying it) creation is vast, standing at 5.5 metres high and it includes 4600 pieces. Over 1500 hours were spent on it by a team of 20 culinary and engineering experts.

The project was overseen by Executive Chef Marco Amarone, Chef Baljit Kumar and pastry Chef Shahabuddin Ansari. The entire frame is made out of gingerbread and icing and features intricate cut-outs and brightly coloured stars.

Of course, the gingerbread Dubai Frame might as well frame something, and in this case, it’s the hotel’s 5 metre-high Christmas tree. The huge tree is adorned with bronze, silver and giant blue baubles. Where better to get that holiday card Christmas snap?

Alfio Bernardini, the property’s General Manager said: “Dubai embodies a philosophy of an endless possibilities and we wanted to recreate an iconic landmark that hasn’t only been awarded a Guinness World Record but that symbolizes prosperity and unity. Hence, during this festive season, we want to make sure all our guests experience moments full of joy, prosperity and hope”.

Grand Plaza Movenpick Dubai Media City has plenty going on during the festive season to keep the whole family entertained from a Winterland Festive kids’ zone to brunches, dinner parties and more. A magical Christmas is well underway.

Images: Provided