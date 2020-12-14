What a way to get in the festive spirit…

Christmas is just around the corner so now is a better time than ever to get into the festive spirit. In case you need a helping hand though, Vibe 2.0 in DIFC is offering a free glass of mulled wine to guests throughout December.

From now until December 31, anyone who orders a main course from their holiday season menu after 7pm at the cool DIFC bar can enjoy a complimentary glass of the warm Christmassy drink. The traditional beverage comes garnished with cinnamon, star anise and fresh orange, creating the most festive fragrant experience.

The à la carte menu has been curated by chef Sagar Kumar with the season in mind. Guests can expect dishes such as beetroot carpaccio and goat cheese salad, smoked turkey ham with honey mustard glaze and confit duck leg with a red wine reduction.

The sides are on point too, offering everything from garlic, rosemary and parmesan roast potatoes to sausages in blankets. With prices starting from Dhs39, the new menu is the ultimate offering to get you in the festive spirit, perfectly paired with your complimentary mulled wine.

Once you’ve finished your free drink, there’s plenty of other festive-sounding beverages you can order. Creative cocktails with names such as Snowflake and Naughty Elf are waiting to be sampled at your next Christmas get-together.

To end the evening on a sweet note, don’t forget to leave space for the strawberry and rhubarb pie, or maybe one of the festive cakes such as log cake, coconut cake and festive themed truffles.

In order to enjoy this truly festive experience, you’ll have to make a booking in advance so be sure to get in touch ahead of time.

Vibe 2.0, Podium Level, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily from 7pm until December 31. Tel: (800) 8423. @vibeuae