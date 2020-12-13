Live music, we’ve missed you…

This year has definitely been a strange one which has seen many of our favourite activities fall by the wayside. One such thing is concerts and live music, but don’t fear, British singer Anne-Marie and band Clean Bandit are set to perform in Dubai this December.

Marking some of the first (and biggest) artist performances in Dubai since 2019, the chart-topping artists will take to the stage on Friday, December 18 at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai to celebrate the return of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Tickets are priced from Dhs50 and are available to buy online now via Platinum List. Not only will you get to see Anne-Marie and Clean Bandit perform their number one hit Rockabye (featuring Sean Paul), but there’ll be plenty of other well-known tracks.

Brit singer Anne-Marie is most recognisable for hits such as 2002, FRIENDS and The Greatest Showman’s Rewrite The Stars, which she covered with fellow British artist James Arthur. Concert goers will be treated to a backdrop of Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa.

British electronic music group Clean Bandit have proved seriously popular over the years, collaborating with a number of artists on some smash-hit songs. These include Rather Be with Jess Glynne and Symphony with Zara Larsson.

From December 17 to January 30, 3,500 Dubai retail outlets will be offering discounts of 25 to 75 per cent. With savings on some of the best-known brands in the world, there’s no better time to stock up on those Christmas gifts, or just treat yourself.

In another huge scoop for the Dubai Shopping Festival, British comedian Jack Whitehall will headline at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Thursday January 14. Produced by GME Events, Jack will bring his Stood Up tour show to Dubai for the very first time.

Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, December 18, from Dhs50. dubai.platinumlist.net

