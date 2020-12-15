Alsaada Tourist Card aims to provide tourists with a memorable experience in Dubai…

An announcement was made by His Excellency Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) at the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week.

The news revealed the new Alsaada Tourist Card pack, available for international tourist arriving through DXB airport. At the passport counters, tourists can scan a barcode using their smartphones to download the app from the Android or Apple Store.

From there the visitor will need to input their passport number and dates of departure, to receive benefits for the time that they’re here. The card will expire when they leave, and they can acquire another one on their next visit.

The Alsaada Tourist Card includes discounts across a range of industries such as travel and tourism, restaurants, health and beauty, banks and exchanges, vehicles, technology and communications, malls and fashion, online shopping, home essentials, entertainment, retail and weddings & events.

Within the app, users will have access to an interactive map where they can search for the best deals in their area. The participating partners were not shared

His Excellency Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri said: “This initiative was launched as part of the country’s commitment to provide an exceptional experience for visitors. The UAE has demonstrated the resilience of its tourism sector, the success of its business model and its ability to ensure business continuity across various sectors.”

So, if you have friends or family visiting soon be sure to give them a heads up about the new app to make the most of offers and discounts during their stay.

Images: Alsaada