We’re feeling the festive activities this week…

It’s the start of a brand-new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From festive villages to snowy cinema antics, we’ve rounded up six amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday December 13

1. Kayak on the Dubai Fountain lake

Emaar Entertainment has launched The Dubai Fountain Water Experiences on the lake beneath Burj Khalifa. These comprises of new family-friendly activities including a dedicated kids’ activity, a family boating experience, a clear kayaking adventure, and a floating garden.

At The Top/Dubai Fountain Lake, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 8pm, from Dhs50. atthetop.ae

2. See a meteor shower

A jaw-dropping celestial show will take place on December 13 and 14 with as many as 120 meteors shooting across the sky. It will be the last meteor shower of 2020. Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting an event and they are inviting you to join them at Wadi Shawkah. It will cost Dhs200 per adult. The event is family-friendly, and the cost per child under the age of 13 is just Dhs150.

Dubai Astronomy Group, Wadi Shawkah, Dubai, December 13, 10pm to 3am, Dhs200. althurayaastronomycenter.ae

Monday December 14

3. Check out a contender Dubai’s most festive bar

Publique is already known for being a winter-themed bar. This year though, they’ve gone all out, with fairy lights aplenty, daily Santa visits and even an open fireplace. If you’re a fan of all things festive and fun, Publique is the place to find it. Traditional turkey dinners will be available, as well as Publique’s famous raclette and fondue. Packages are on offer for Dhs275 for a four-course menu and Dhs80 for kids. Drinks packages available from Dhs99.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, daily noon to 1am, booking recommended. Tel: (0)58 108 2465. publique.ae

Tuesday December 15

4. Catch a movie on the slopes

Snow Cinema is the new experience in collaboration with Vox Cinemas and Ski Dubai where guests will be able to enjoy a unique big-screen experience in the desert surrounded by real snow. The cosy activation is showing family-friendly festive favourites such as The Grinch, Frozen 2 or Daddy’s Home 2, which will be shown daily at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Ski DXB, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily, 10am, 1pm, 4pm or 7pm, Dhs100. skidxb.com/snow-cinema

5. Ice skate on the roof of Nakheel Mall

Nakheel Mall has launched its much-anticipated rooftop space, and transformed it into a Winter Wonderland with live music, entertainment, a bustling Christmas market for those extra-special presents and even an ice rink. The Rooftop Festive Village is open every day from December 10, 2020, to January 2, 2021 and it’s pretty much guaranteed to give you all those festive feels.

Rooftop Festive Village, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open December 10 to January 2, 2021, 2pm to 10pm weekdays, 12pm to 10pm weekends, free. @nakheelmallpalm

Wednesday December 16

6. Tuck into unlimited cheese and wine

At Argentina Grill, La Mer every Wednesday for Dhs199 per person, guests can indulge in as much free-flowing wine as they like, along with a varied selection of meat and cheeses. The platter includes ham, salami and chorizo, with oven-roasted garlic, giant olives and sun-dried tomatoes.

Argentina Grill, La Mer, Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 6pm onwards, Dhs199. Tel: (054) 560 26 26. @argentinagrill_dubai

Images: Provided