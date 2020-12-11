Sponsored: Film, photography, art installations and more–these are the four exhibitions at Sharjah Art Foundation you don’t want to miss

Need a healthy dose of culture this winter? Head to Sharjah, the cultural hub of the UAE, where Sharjah Art Foundation has several exhibitions taking place all over the city for you to enjoy.

Here are 4 art exhibitions for you to discover.

Tarek Atoui: Cycles in 11

Until: April 10, 2021

Where: Bait Al Serkal, Arts Square

Sound artist Tarek Atoui has collaborated with SAF for over a decade and this solo exhibition, Cycles in 11 focuses on experimental and innovative musical forms. You will learn about and explore instrument-making, compositional structure and musical collaboration.

Zarina Bhimji: Black Pocket

Until: April 10, 2021

Where: Galleries 4, 5 and 6, Al Mureijah Art Spaces

A mix of film, photography and installation, this is Zarina’s first solo exhibition in the region and presents a number of her works across film, photography and installation. Her work will encourage you to think beyond mainstream historical narratives.

Lindsay Seers and Keith Sargent: Nowhere Less Now³ [flying saucer]

Until: December 26, 2020

Where: The Flying Saucer

Housed inside the iconic Flying Saucer, Lindsay Seers and Keith Sargent’s exhibition invites you to witness a multimedia video story-telling about an alien’s landing on earth and its attempt to. understand human patterns through geometry, gestures and movements.

Homebound: A Journey in Photography

Until: December 31, 2020

Where: Sharjah Art Museum

This two-part art exhibition is a collaboration between The Africa Institute, SAF and Sharjah Museums Authority titled Homebound: A Journey in Photography. It features the work of acclaimed artist and photographer Aïda Muluneh. The first part focuses on Muluneh’s journey as an artist and photojournalist and her contributions to image-making. The second part, titled ‘Addis Foto Fest: Nine Years Survey’ features a selection of other contemporary African photographers that have been exhibited and/or commissioned by Addis Foto Fest (AFF) – a festival founded by the artist.

All exhibitions are free and open to the public but book online in advance on sharjahart.org

More to see

Rain Room Sharjah at Al Majarrah Park

Rain Room Sharjah is Sharjah Art Foundation’s unique, immersive experience that invites you to walk through a downpour of continuous rain without getting wet. Created by London-based artist collective Random International, is the first permanent installation of its kind.

The Flying Saucer at Al Dasman

Originally constructed in the 1970s, The Flying Saucer has long been a part of the city’s collective cultural memory. Starting as a French-inspired restaurant, patisserie, delicatessen, newsstand, tobacconist and gift shop, The Flying Saucer has undergone many transformations over the past five decades.

The landmark was acquired by the Foundation in 2012 and the present renovation, which began in 2018, restores the building to its original design. Visitors can enjoy year-round exhibitions, watch film screenings, browse the open-access library, join workshops, grab a bit to eat at Fen Café and discover much more at The Flying Saucer.

For more information, call (0)6 568 5050 or visit sharjahart.org