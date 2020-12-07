This is what happened when we took the What’s On staycation for its second trip to the capital…

Westin Abu Dhabi was the perfect partner for November’s What’s On Lock In. Our guests enjoyed a luxury, socially distant staycation — surrounded by the rolling greens of the Abu Dhabi Golf Course.

What’s On Lock Ins are more than just a pretty stay. We showered our guests at the Westin with covetous added extras, treats and a range of awesome inclusions.

Everyone got a house beverage package at the legendary five-star international gastronomic feast that is — Bubbalicious Brunch; we gave out 40 free massages, performed by the wellness experts at Heavenly Spa; whilst Abu Dhabi Gold Club tee’d us up with a ‘longest drive’ competition on their computer-enhanced Trackman Range; and the after-brunch soiree came with four extra beverage tokens.

On day two we started our morning vibing to the rhythmic work-out of Irina and her Chala Fit Club balcony Zumba session (yes we really did smash out an epic Zumba workout on our balconies); then we took in a long and luxurious breakfast, with all the eggs, at Fairways; Zakia led the charge to spiritual balance with two full back-to-back classes of her Into The Light Singing Bowl Meditation.

If you’ve got major FOMO right now, we get it. But rest assured our next Abu Dhabi Lock In won’t be far away. Make sure you give us a follow on the What’s On Abu Dhabi Instagram page for an early head’s up.

And we’d like to extend a big thank you to Westin Abu Dhabi and their invaluable support, unbelievably professional team and for helping to make it such a memorable weekend for all.

Images: What’s On Archive/Abu Dhabi Nightlife