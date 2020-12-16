Get ready for two weeks of non-stop festive fun…

A brand new festive pop-up has opened at La Mer and will run daily for the next two weeks. The free-to-enter Festive Wonderland has everything you need to get you in the Christmas spirit, from festive food stalls, to live music, mulled wine and more.

Running from Tuesday December 15 to Friday January 1, Festive Wonderland at La Mer is kicking things off with a special ladies night tonight, Wednesday December 16.

La Mer’s popular bar, The Bungalow, has set up an enormous outdoor area, with socially-distant picnic benches in front of a huge stage. For one night only, tonight, girls will be able to enjoy unlimited drinks between 7pm and 11pm for just Dhs99.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FESTIVE WONDERLAND AT LA MER (@festivewonderlanddxb)

One of the great things about this event is that they’re not taking reservations, so you can make last minute plans and just turn up. There’s a host of live music, DJs and entertainment scheduled every day so there’s plenty of fun to be had.

If that’s not enough, the return of popular novelty night out Bongo’s Bingo Dubai will also be taking place at Festive Wonderland. The alternative games night will be happening for three nights this weekend, on December 17, 18 and 19.

Tickets are available now viat Platinum List, priced at Dhs100, and you can expect a festive night like no other as Johnny Bongo takes the stage with his usual antics. Afterwards, make your way up to The Bungalow for the after-party.

Festive Wonderland is open daily from 5pm to 2am, and you can expect music from the likes of DJ Cameo, DJ Continental GT, DJ Bungalow Bill and the band Big Mouth.

Expect super-sized pints of German beer, mulled wine, and plenty of festive fun. See you there!

Festive Wonderland, La Mer, daily 5pm to 2am, Dec 15 to Jan 1, free entry. @festivewonderlanddxb