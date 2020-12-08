The sunset views are out of this world…

If you’re looking for a fresh way to spend your Friday afternoons this winter, hightail it to the LookUp pool brunch in Dubai, taking place at La Ville Hotel & Suites in City Walk.

Every Friday, from 2pm to 6pm, LookUp rooftop pool and bar transforms into a fun alfresco brunch for Friday Feels. Its 2pm start time is slightly later than your standard Friday brunch – and this is a clever move on the organiser’s part.

You see, from this prime rooftop position in the heart of City Walk, you’re perfectly placed to watch the sun set over Jumeirah, with the backdrop of Downtown Dubai twinkling as the lights come on.

Nab one of the sun beds or cabanas around the infinity pool for an afternoon of snacking, sipping, dancing and swimming – if you’re keen. Resident DJ Leon Knight will provide a soulful soundtrack of chilled-out beats for the perfect vibe.

On the menu, you can expect a global assortment of flavours, such as crispy salmon sushi, Vietnamese lobster spring rolls, pizzetta, spicy lamb sliders, and short-rib doughnuts spiked with truffle and parmesan. For dessert, expect sweet bites such as lemon meringue pie and chocolate fondant.

The Friday Feels brunch package is priced at Dhs350 per person, including Aperol spritzes and flavoured iced teas, along with wines, beers and spirits. There’s no soft drink package available for this one.

Friday Feels Brunch, LookUp Rooftop Bar, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Fri 2pm to 6pm, Dhs350 including pool access, food and house drinks. Tel: (04) 403 3111. Bookings: bit.ly/LookUpFridayFeels. livelaville.com/lookup

Images: Supplied