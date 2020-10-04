It’s time for some sun…

We’re officially mid-way through October and that means that idyllic Dubai weather is setting back in. What better way to celebrate than by soaking up the sun at one of the city’s hottest beach and pool spots?

There are some great pool and beach brunch deals going on and we’ve rounded them up for you…

1. Paradise Beach

Paradise Beach at Rixos the Palm Dubai has recently undergone a makeover and visitors will now find a fresh new Mediterranean vibe, with hues of blue and white everywhere you look. A Saturday brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm each week with unlimited food and drinks, priced from Dhs260 for the soft package. The house package includes plenty of popular cocktails. Dishes are Mediterranean, including tapas-style starters, grilled meats, pasta, dessert and more.

Paradise Beach, Rixos the Palm Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, soft drinks Dhs260, house drinks Dhs320, sparkling Dhs360. Tel: (0)50 367 9940. facebook.com/paradisebeachdubai

2. Missippi’s

Missippi’s is the brand new tropical rooftop pool that’s brought to you by Candypants, and the team behind Cove Beach, and it’s proved hugely popular since it opened on October 9. A pool brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm every Friday. It’s Dhs299 for unlimited selected house beverages and brunch food, such as salads, hot and cold mezzeh, seafood, meat & veggie options.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, Fridays, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs299. missippisdxb

3. Sho Cho

Now that it’s actually bearable to sunbathe, how does a Saturday spent enjoying a brunch from the comfort of your sun lounger on the beach sound? Sho Cho Dubai is launching a brand new 8-hour beach brunch that you’ll definitely want a seat at. For Dhs350 enjoy eight hours of free-flowing house beverages, plus signature Sho Cho dishes such as; Sho Cho edamame, prawn spring rolls, rock shrimp with creamy chilli, Maki rolls, tacos and lots more.

Sho Cho, Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai, Saturdays, 11am to 7pm, Dhs350. Tel: (04) 346 1111. @shochouae

4. Zero Gravity

It might be an oldie but the pool brunch at Zero Gravity is still a goodie. So much so that there’s two on a weekend – one on Fridays and one on Saturdays. Named the Long Long Lunch, enjoy unlimited food and drinks between 1pm and 5pm, priced at Dhs245 for girls and Dhs299 for guys. It’s maximum five people per table and you’ll get access to the pool and beach all day from 10am.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs245 girls, Dhs299 guys. Tel:( (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

