Laguna Waterpark has brought back its bargain-priced Dhs50 tickets for the winter season. The popular La Mer attraction is offering the discounted tickets for both adults and children, and they’re available from Sunday to Thursday, from now until January 9.

You’ll have complete, all-day access to Laguna Waterpark’s Free Fall slides, Mad Racer rides and the lazy river, making it the perfect day out during the winter break.

If you want to upgrade your day at Laguna Waterpark, you can purchase a Dhs95 ticket, which includes entry to the park, plus unlimited food and drinks throughout the day.

Five-attraction pass in Dubai

Looking for more Dubai thrills and chills? If you’re entertaining visitors over the festive season, or looking for ways to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays, then you might want to go all out with a mega five-attraction pass.

Save more than 50 per cent with a special holiday pass that gives you access to Laguna Waterpark, The Green Planet, a silver screening at Roxy Cinema, a single sun-bed at Sea Breeze beach club at JBR, The Beach, and a ticket to The Flying Cup attraction (food and drinks cost extra).

The five-attraction Holiday Pass is on sale now until December 31, and is valid for use until January 9. It’s priced at Dhs245 per person, and each attraction can be visited once per pass. Tickets can be bought online or at the door of each attraction.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Winter Offer available Sun to Thu, until Jan 9, Dhs50 entry only or Dhs95 with unlimited food and drink. Children under 2 enter free. @lagunawaterpark