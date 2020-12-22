New Year’s Eve in Dubai doesn’t need to break the bank…

Feeling a little overwhelmed by all of the sky-high packages floating around Dubai at the moment? Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Dubai might feel like you’re going to break the bank, but that’s not the case. Here are the best packages for New Year’s Eve in Dubai, under Dhs500.

Andreea’s

There’ll be an international buffet with live food stations and an open bar from 8.30pm to 1am at this lively beach club. A DJ spins until the fireworks show.

Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 8.30pm to 1am, Dhs499. Tel: (0)586935778. @andreeasdubai

Baby Q

Located on the 43rd floor of Media One hotel, enjoy the stunning views of the Dubai skyline and unlimited food and beverages for Dhs400 from 9pm to 1am. Want to stay on? The cash bar is open from 1am to 3am. Reservations are a must. Doors open at 7pm.

Baby Q, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Dhs400. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. @babyqdubai

Breeze Beach Grill

Popular Palm Jumeirah bar, Breeze, has teamed up with house music legends HedKandi to bring you not one, but two New Year’s Eve events. The first party will begin at 1pm, getting your New Year’s Eve in Dubai off to a fun start with a four hour brunch. The daytime event, called New Year’s Eve Beach House Brunch, will be priced at Dhs395 per person including unlimited food and drinks.

Breeze Beach Grill, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 31, 1pm to 5pm Dhs395, 7pm to 12am Dhs895. Tel: (04) 568 3000. @breezebeachdxb

Caya

Guests at unlicensed spot Caya can enjoy a three course meal for Dhs190 for adults and Dhs50 for children 12 and under. The restaurant menu includes Italian and Mediterranean inspired offerings, or take a spot in the park and enjoy hot dogs, beefy burgers and pizzas.

Caya, Nshama Town Square, December 31, 9pm onwards, Dhs190. Tel: 056 484 2836. @cayauae

Coco Lounge

Have an insatiable appetite? Get unlimited food and drinks while partying under the stars at Coco Lounge. Apart fom cool Miami vibes, there will be a DJ and more entertainment plus views of the cool marina skyline. It’s Dhs399 for a five-course meal with house drinks until midnight. Premium tickets go for Dhs499.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 427 1000. @cocoloungedxb

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Couqley French Bistro & Bar is offering a two- or three-course package on New Year’s Eve in Dubai. You can either enjoy a starter and main for Dhs299 or starter, main and dessert for Dhs399. A wine pairing is available for Dhs74 (two glasses) Dhs111 (three glasses) or Dhs160 (four glasses).

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT. Tel: (04) 514 9339. @couqleyuae

Distillery

A ‘Coyote Ugly’ New Year’s Eve party is what you’ll find at Distillery. The gastropub is offering a three-course menu, unlimited sparkling, house spirits, draught beer, wines, cocktails and pitchers. DJ Shef Codes playing hip hop tunes. Prices start from Dhs499 for indoor seating, or Dhs999 for outdoors with Burj Khalifa views.

Distillery, Souk Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Dec 31, 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs499. Tel: (0)54 998 2003. @distillerydubai

Garden on 8

Rooftop pub Garden on 8 will be having an evening brunch with pub grub and drinks from 8pm to midnight. Prices start from Dhs399 with house beverages, and Dhs499 with sparkling.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 8pm to 12am, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @gardenon8

Il Passaggio

The Pointe’s authentic Italian unlicensed restaurant, Il Passaggio, is offering a gourmet three-course meal, welcome drink and unlimited selected mocktails for Dhs350. Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dubai with a view of the Palm Fountains.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 31, 7pm to 12.30am, Dhs350. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Larte

Studio One’s gorgeous Italian restaurant, Larte is serving up a delicious four-course set menu with unlimited beverages, as you sit on the terrace overlooking the pool. There will be entertainment keeping your toes tapping all night and a delicious Panettone traditional Italian cake at midnight with a glass of bubbles. Prices start from Dhs399 with house drinks and Dhs449 for the premium package.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 581 6870. @larte.dubai

Lock, Stock & Barrel

This party-ready bar is ready to bid farewell to 2020 with a four-hour package for Dhs400, from 9pm to 1am. If you want to get the festivities started early, there’s happy hour from 4pm to 8pm. Kicking on? There’s a cash bar from 1am to 3am.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Al Barsha, Dubai, Dhs400, 9pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 514 9195 or JBR, (0)4 382 7120. lsbdubai.com

Lola Taberna Española

On New Year’s Eve, an affordable way to ring in the new year will be found at Lola. Guests can enjoy unlimited drinks and bubbles as well as a set menu of traditional Spanish tapas and Pintxos, with a live DJ from Dhs399 per person for earlybird tickets, or Dhs499 thereafter.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Sun toThur 5pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

MasterChef, the TV Experience

From 7pm to 11pm, guests can expect a four-course menu including wagyu tartare, oyster emulsion, truffle, mushroom & white asparagus risotto and more. The gala dinner menu is offered for Dhs249 for food only, and Dhs399 including house beverages and a glass of sparkling.

MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina, Dubai Marina, Dec 31, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs249 food, Dhs399 house. Tel: (0)4 550 8111. @masterchefdxb

McGettigan’s JLT

A classic offering of the McGettigan’s night brunch, hosted in the garden with fabulous live music. The Garden will have an all inclusive dinner package with free flowing drinks from 8pm to 12.30am for Dhs299 non-alcoholic or Dhs499 with house drinks.

McGettigan’s JLT, Bonnington, Cluster A, JLT, Dec 31, 8pm to 12.30am Dhs499. @mcgettiganspubs

Miss Lily’s

Not fussed about food? Miss Lily’s has open-bar packages available from 9pm to 12.30am. Prices start from Dhs250 for house spirits and house wine, Dhs350 with cocktails and sparkling or Dhs600 with premium drinks. Food will be available a la carte.

Miss Lily’s, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dec 31, 9pm to 12.30am. Tel: (0)4 356 2900. @misslilysdxb

Nara Pan Asian

One of the most affordable New Year’s Eve in Dubai deals we’ve seen, Nara Pan Asian in JLT is offering a four-hour brunch for Dhs299 with house drinks and sparkling, or Dhs399 with Champagne. Want to kick on after midnight? Purchase a three-hour drinks package for Dhs149.

Nara Pan Asian, Cluster A, JLT, Dhs299 with sparkling, Dhs399 with Champagne. Tel: (04) 421 1356. @narapanasian

Opa

This perennially popular Greek restaurant, in the Fairmont Dubai, will be ringing in 2021 with fabulous Greek food, live music and, of course, a good old-fashioned plate-smashing session.

Opa Dubai, first floor, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, Dubai, Dec 31, 8pm onwards, Dhs450 per person. Tel: (0)4 357 0557. opadubai.com

Palm Bay

Palm Bay is celebrating New Year’s Eve in Dubai, with a brunch package from 8 pm till midnight. For Dhs395, enjoy a three-course festive set menu and free flowing house beverages.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12am, Dhs395. Tel: (0)58 594 1834. @palmbaydubai

Qwerty

Located at the cool Media One hotel, Qwerty is serving up a delicious five-course set menu plus a bottle of wine for two for Dhs295 per person. The fun starts at 8pm onwards.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. facebook.com/qwertydxb

The Tap House

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, has a New Year’s Eve in Dubai brunch priced at Dhs495 with house beverages and Dhs395 with soft beverages. Dishes include hokkaido scallops and wagyu short ribs, pan-seared duck breast and baked Atlantic cod.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Dec 31, 8pm to midnight, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 premium. Tel: 04 514 3778. @taphousedubai

The Void

New neighbourhood hangout, The Void, has a retro ‘Back to the Future’ theme for New Year’s Eve in Dubai. Priced at Dhs399 with house drinks and Dhs449 with premium package, you’ll get a four-course BBQ menu and unlimited beverages with tunes from DJ Cheddar.

The Void, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dec 31, 8pm to 12am. Tel: 04 581 6877. @thevoid.dxb

Zoco

Tuck into a delicious selection of appetizers including ceviche, nachos, turkey followed by hearty mains at this soulful eatery at The Atrium. There’s a live singer until 2am and for little ones, there’s a dedicated area with activities.

Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City – Dubai, from 8.30pm to 3am, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs425 house drinks, Dhs625 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 437 0044. @zocodubai