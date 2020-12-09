Prices will start from Dhs299 per night…

Get ready to welcome a new beach staycation spot, as Rove La Mer Beach is set to open in the next few days. From mid-December the wallet-friendly hotel brand will be opening its seventh hotel in Dubai.

Set on the shores of Dubai’s popular beach and dining destination, La Mer, the new hotel will serve residents as the ultimate staycation spot, as well as tourists hoping to enjoy the best of Dubai’s sights with ease.

The conveniently located property offers travellers a place to relax and have fun, with over 50 dining concepts in the neighbourhood. Inside, you’ll find Rove’s signature restaurant, The Daily, as well as a Drink Truck and a Beach Bar.

There’s a 24-hour gym, as well as an outdoor pool with a sun deck. The hotel also has direct access to the beach and watersport activities and waterpark access on its doorstep.

In true Rove style, the rooms have been designed with and eclectic artistic style. There’s a clear beach theme running through the property, with retro surfboards and nautical murals throughout the main areas.

You’ll find two room types on offer, a city view and a sea view. Booking are open from Monday December 14, with prices starting from Dhs299 per room per night for off-peak days, and increasing over the busy Christmas period.

Rove Hotels pride themself on being fun, friendly and approachable, so you’re sure to have a good time whenever you stay. There’s a ping-pong room in the hotel, as well as outdoor gym equipment and volleyball court.

Locally there’s also a Roxy Cinema, Laguna Waterpark and a host of boutique shops and restaurants.

Rove La Mer Beach, La Mer, Jumeirah, opening mid-December, from Dhs299. rovehotels.com

