A brand new Spanish eatery has opened its doors in Tryp by Wyndam, Barsha Heights. Taking the space formerly occupied by Barbary Deli & Cocktail Club, Lola Taberna Española is set to be a lively day-to-night restaurant, offering authentic Spanish cuisine.

The venue is inspired by Lola Flores, a flamenco icon who aims to transport you to the lively streets of Andalusia in southern Spain. Dishes from across the Iberic peninsula are what you can expect, including Valencia paella, Manchego cheese and patatas bravas from Madrid.

The large social space is ideal for gathering with friends over good food. Lola will also be home to the largest selection of Spanish charcuterie in Dubai. It has a mix of low and high tables, hanging charcuterie, a mix of wooden and Mediterranean tile floors and red banquettes.

There’s also an expansive terrace for guests who wish to dine alfresco, complete with pretty hanging lights and cosy booth seating. A signature authentic Spanish dish that has us excited is the arroz caldoso de bogavante, made with lobster and ‘juicy’ rice.

Over the festive period, Lola will be hosting a Christmas brunch with draught Sangría, and open bar. Prices start from Dhs199 and dishes include Pintxos, live tapas stations and more paella than you can imagine. If that sounds like a lot to handle, a more relaxed version will take place on December 26.

On New Year’s Eve, an affordable way to ring in the new year will be found at Lola. Guests can enjoy unlimited drinks and bubbles as well as a set menu of traditional Spanish tapas and Pintxos, with a live DJ from Dhs399 per person for earlybird tickets, or Dhs499 thereafter.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Sun toThur 5pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 453 1645. @lolataberna

Images: Provided