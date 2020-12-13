The long-awaited private members club has announced its soft opening phase…

After many months of preparation, The Arts Club Dubai has announced that it will open its doors on December 26. The members-only venue will be in a soft opening phase for the initial period.

It’s known as one of the most famous private members’ clubs in the world, founded by literary greats Charles Dickens and Anthony Trollope in London in the 1800s. The Dubai outpost will be taking up residency in the new ICD Brookfield Place building in the DIFC area.

Spread over four floors and occupying more than 65,000 square feet, The Arts Club Dubai will house a beautiful roof terrace, three restaurants; a modern European brasserie, contemporary Italian and a late-night spot for dancing and live music. There will also be private dining rooms, lounges, bars, a nightclub, cigar lounge, library and dedicated spaces for art exhibitions.

The first restaurant, named Brasserie, will be a unique interpretation of the London venue’s version. The Latin lounge will have a laid-back atmosphere to enjoy sophisticated drinks in a vibrant setting. The 23,000 sq ft Rooftop will offer alfresco dining with Dubai sunset views.

Nikkei cuisine will be served at the second restaurant, and Italian at the third – offering members an eclectic taste of the finest flavours under one roof. World-class sommeliers will be behind the bar to guide and advise guests toward the optimum beverage choices.

There are four membership categories available: full, spouse, young (for under 30s) and international. Although membership fees have not been disclosed, all new members will pay a one-off joining fee and an annual subscription.

The dedicated membership committee welcomes applications from individuals with interests in the arts, music, literature, design, science, technology, health and wellbeing, entrepreneurship, business, philanthropy, law, finance and fashion.

The Arts Club Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opens December 26, members only. theartsclub.ae