This festive ladies’ night is naughty and nice…

Pure Sky Lounge and Dining is bringing the festive cheer to JBR, with the launch of a new Christmas-themed ladies’ night. Starting November 25, the Santa Baby Ladies’ Night will take place at this alfresco hotspot, every Wednesday until December 31, from 9pm to midnight.

For Dhs99, you’ll get your choice of two festive cocktails and a Christmas-themed dessert platter. The specially crafted drinks are sure to get you in the spirit of the season, with gingerbread martinis, classic mulled wine, tropical eggnog and a spicy bourbon drink dubbed the ‘hottest toddy’, flavoured with cloves, orange and lemon.

The DJ will be adding to the festive vibes by playing upbeat versions of all your favourite yuletide tunes.

If you can’t make it down for the Santa Baby Ladies’ Night on Wednesdays, you can still get into the festive spirit at Pure Sky Lounge and Dining any night of the week between November 25 and December 25.

The festive drinks available to order a la carte, priced at Dhs55 for the cocktails and Dhs35 for the spiced hot chocolate.

Set on the 35th floor of the Hilton Dubai The Walk, Pure Sky Lounge and Dining offers some of the best views of any Dubai bar, with Insta-worthy scenes over the beach to Palm Jumeirah and Ain Dubai.

Santa Baby Ladies’ Night, Pure Sky Lounge and Dining, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, Wed Nov 25 to Dec 31, from 9pm to midnight. Dhs99 for two festive cocktails and a Christmas dessert platter. Tel: (04) 318 2319. Email: Restaurant.JBR@hilton.com. instagram.com/pureskylounge/