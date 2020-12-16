It’s all white now…

The super chic White brunch is making a welcome return to Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort this weekend.

It’s a family-friendly feast featuring the greatest hits of the international culinary circuit, with a special focus on serving up the freshest seafood and sushi.

White is a sleek, modern venue with a clear view line of sight out to the wild ocean blues. The light and airy space is filled with delicate design details such as the monochrome mosaic floors and ornate decorative screens.

The brunch reboot begins this Friday, December 18, and the Christmas edition on December 25 has already sold out. There’s no brunch on January 1, 2021 (we’ll probably all need a few days to recover anyway), so after this weekend, the next available one to book will be on January 8, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island (@jumeirahsaadiyat)

Taking place between 1pm and 4pm on Fridays, the soft package is Dhs325, house is Dhs425 and it’s Dhs525 for the premium drinks collection. Kids six and under get in free and it’s Dhs165 for kids aged between seven and 14.

Call (02) 811 4342 or email jsirestaurants@jumeirah.com now to book your place.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs325 per adult, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Images: Provided