The stats are in…

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai announced that Dubai welcomed close to 5.2 million international visitors from January to March 2024.

Last year in the same time frame, Dubai received 4.67 million tourists – marking an 11 per cent increase. Last year in total, Dubai received 17.15 million international overnight visitors and there’s no doubt Dubai aims to beat those numbers this year.

With the commencement of the Arabian Travel Market 2024, we are pleased to share that Dubai’s tourism sector has started the year on a promising note. The city welcomed close to 5.2 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2024, marking an 11% surge from the same… pic.twitter.com/hINULoIpfu — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 6, 2024

Speaking on the achievement, Sheikh Hamdan stated, “The number of visitors in the first quarter of 2024 indicates that Dubai is on course for another standout performance this year after the emirate received a record number of visitors last year, with international visitors reaching 17.15 million.”

He added, “This will ensure that the tourism sector continues its growth journey in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to strengthen its position as a leading global city for business and leisure.”

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all strategic partners in the private sector which helps put Dubai on the global tourism map.

Sheikh Hamdan claimed that each visitor becomes an ‘ambassador for Dubai, carrying to the world the image of a city that spares no effort for the happiness and comfort of its guests.’ He affirmed that Dubai is committed to ‘continue working to further enhance the capabilities of our tourism sector’.