Nothing says ‘see-ya 2020’ like launching explosives into the sky…

We now have the first confirmed display of New Year’s Eve fireworks, and they’ll be set against a backdrop of outstanding natural beauty, the Eastern Mangrove forest.

And it’s not just the fireworks that are getting lit.

Hosted by the Anantara Eastern Mangroves hotel, the pyrotechnics are punctuation for four separate NYE events at the resort.

Countdown by the pool, offers a moonlit fiesta complete with buffet and unlimited drinks. There’ll also be live entertainment in the form of a saxophonist, singer, DJ, belly dancer and fire show. Taking place from 8pm to 3am, soft beverage package Dhs495, house Dhs595.

Also showing strong party vibes, is the Up-Hi NYE event. Get ready for seventh-floor rooftop raving at Impressions between 10pm and 3am. Entrance available with just a Dhs450 minimum spend.

If you want to ring in 2021 with a little more sophistication, there are two gala dinner events that you can book in for.

Glorious at Ingredients entails a sophisticated dinner of international cuisine served alongside live entertainment. 8pm to 2am, Dhs395 for soft, Dhs495 for house.

Finally, there’s ‘Sawasdee 2021″ at Pachaylen. Tuk-tuk into an aromatic Thai feast, as the clock counts down toward the new year. 8pm to 2am, Dhs450 for soft, Dhs550 for house.

But the headlines news is the fireworks, you can’t say farewell to 2020 properly unless you’re detonating several kilos of gunpowder. Just to make sure it never comes back.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, December 31, Tel: (056) 503 5121 or email emdining@anantara.comor visit abu-dhabi.anantara.com

Images: Provided